West Fort Worth pub closes, but isn’t mysterious about it

By Robert Philpot

rphilpot@star-telegram.com

December 04, 2017 01:13 PM

FORT WORTH

Less than a month after its sister restaurant Sherlock’s closed in Arlington, Baker Street Pub & Grill has closed in west Fort Worth, the restaurant announced Monday on Facebook.

“Due to economic impacts this past year and recent hurricane Harvey, we regretfully have made the difficult decision to close Baker St Pub & Grill Fort Worth’s doors effective today,” the Facebook post says in part.

A similar post appeared almost simultaneously on the Facebook page for a Baker Street location in Cypress, near Houston, where the chain is based. Another Houston location also closed. It’s unclear at this writing whether other locations were affected, although the Fort Worth and Cypress locations have already been scrubbed from the Baker St. website.

The Fort Worth Baker Street location opened in 2005 at 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd., promising to focus more on the “pub and grill” concept than Sherlock’s Arlington did.

Sherlock’s Arlington announced its closure on Facebook in November. The Sherlock’s in Addison is still open and planning a New Year’s Eve party, according to its Facebook page.

