Now, finding kolaches on Hulen Street will be a Snap

A few years ago, Pearl Snap Kolaches opened on White Settlement Road, steadily gaining popularity even though it was away from a lot of Fort Worth’s food action.
On Saturday, Pearl Snap will open a location that’s in the thick of the action: 2742 Hulen St., near Trader Joe’s.
“There has been a demand for us to open in the TCU and Tanglewood area for a long time,” owner Wade Chappell says. When researching the right location, he found that there were no breakfast restaurants on the east side of Hulen Street in that area, and Pearl Snap Kolaches aims to fill that void.
Kolaches have gained in popularity in recent years. Once they were a novelty found mostly on road trips through little West (which was settled by a Czechoslovakian contingent) on Interstate 35 and in scattered doughnut shops. Now folks can’t seem to get enough of these yeasty pillows filled with dollops of fresh fruit jams.
Pearl Snap Kolaches introduced their own brand to Fort Worth in 2013 at The Lunch Box on Camp Bowie Boluevard. Chappell and co-owner Greg Saltsman soon had a large enough following to open their first brick and mortar on White Settlement Road, sandwiched between the neighborhoods of Crestwood and Rivercrest, in 2015.
“We anticipate this will be a very high-traffic location,” Chappell says of the Hulen Street stoe.
Named for classic western apparel with pearl-covered snap buttons, Pearl Snap has snapped up its share of awards in the past two years. Among them: Fort Worth Magazine’s Best Kolache, and people’s choice for Best Burger — a simple old-school burger with a kolache bun — at the Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival’s 2017 Burgers, Brews and Blues event.
To start, the Hulen store will only sell kolaches, but in coming months they plan to add breakfast tacos and hand-held breakfast sandwiches to the mix. The kid-friendly space has a 25-foot chalkboard wall for kids of all ages to play and create.
As for caffeine to amp up your kolache … an elaborately adorned Gaggia espresso machine waits at the ready. Pearl Snap uses coffee sourced from Big Bend Coffee Roasters out of Marfa, at their full espresso bar. Sodas are also available.
The original delivery truck, which sputtered and was revived twice before being finally being retired for good, gave the ultimate sacrifice and donated its parts to decorate the walls of the new store. The Chevrolet bumper emblazoned with “Follow me to Pearl Snap Kolaches” hangs behind the order counter. And, its mustached hood proudly hangs on the left-hand wall.
The large kitchen in the original store on White Settlement Road, which Chappell jokingly refers to as their “international headquarters,” will do all the baking for both locations. And he thinks Pearl Snap’s capacity for growth is not nearly maxed-out. “We would love to open one or two more Pearl Snap stores inside the loop as well,” he says. The timing on those additions depends on the success of the new Hulen Pearl Snap Kolaches.
2743 S. Hulen St., www.pskolaches.com Hours: 6 a.m.-noon. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday & Sunday.
