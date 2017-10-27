No time to cook a turkey? These DFW restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals to go

Not blessed with the time or the culinary talent to create the perfect Thanksgiving meal? No worries. You can still have the traditional turkey dinner of your dreams without having to lift a finger.
Multiple restaurants and grocery stores around North Texas are helping take the headache out of your holiday preparations by offering ready-made meals to go. That means no potential grease fires. No overcooked, dry turkeys or burned pies. Just place your order, then kick back and enjoy the fruits of someone else’s labor.
Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine (4259 Bryant Irvin Road, Fort Worth)
Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine in Fort Worth has two Family Dinner Packages to choose from for Thanksgiving.
Everything But The Turkey ($150): Your choice of one soup, two sides and one dessert, plus 12 dinner rolls and a pint of perfect turkey gravy.
The Turkey Deal ($200): Your choice of Creole smoked or deep-fried turkey, one soup, two sides and one dessert, plus 12 dinner rolls and a pint of perfect turkey gravy.
Customers also can choose to order their Thanksgiving meal a la carte. For main entrees, Bonnell’s offers Creole smoked turkey ($55), deep-fried turkey ($55), grilled semi-boneless quail ($12), whole smoked pork tenderloin ($25) and whole beef tenderloin ($225). Also available for purchase are a variety of traditional sides ($16 each) and dessert options like Key lime pie ($28) and pumpkin spice cheesecake ($38).
Phone orders only. Orders must be placed by noon Nov. 16 and picked up by 9 p.m. Nov. 22. To order, call 817-738-5489.
Pecan Lodge (2702 Main St., Dallas)
Pecan Lodge in Dallas is now taking holiday orders for smoked turkey ($109), smoked ham with apricot molasses glaze ($89), spice-crusted beef tenderloin ($145), whole brisket ($135) and smoked sausage links ($45). Sides are available for $36 each and include whipped sweet potatoes, traditional green bean casserole, Southern cornbread stuffing and macaroni and cheese.
Online orders only. All orders will be available for pickup on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No delivery. To order, visit http://pecanlodge.com.
Luby’s (multiple locations)
Pick from one of Luby’s four Family Feasts To-Go options. All meals come fully cooked and ready to reheat and serve.
Premium ($129.99): Roasted prime rib, au jus gravy, homemade mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, sauteed mushrooms, dinner rolls, plus your choice of strawberry cheesecake or holiday pie.
Signature ($84.99): Your choice of roasted whole turkey, smoked whole turkey, deep-fried whole turkey, roasted turkey breast or spiral sliced ham, plus cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.
Combination ($84.99): Whole roasted turkey breast, spiral sliced ham, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.
Select ($59.99): Your choice of whole roasted turkey breast or spiral sliced ham, plus cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.
Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance and are available for pickup only. To order, call 1-877-465-8297 or visit https://holidayordering.lubys.com.
Cotton Patch Cafe (multiple locations)
Cotton Patch Cafe is serving up roasted turkey with gravy and cranberries ($49.99), as well as a variety of traditional sides like dressing, mashed potatoes and green beans ($12.99-$25.99). Complete your Thanksgiving feast with a half-pan of cornbread ($8.99) and a whole cobbler ($21.99) or pumpkin crunch ($29.99).
Orders must be placed by Nov. 11 and picked up by 9 p.m. Nov. 22. Phone orders only. To find a Cotton Patch Cafe near you, visit www.cottonpatch.com.
Eatzi’s (multiple locations)
The European-style market and bakery is offering a choice between oven-roasted turkey breast ($25.99) and cranberry chipotle-glazed turkey breast ($26.99), plus a selection of traditional sides ($9.99-$21.99) and breads ($5.99-$11.99). Dessert options include an assortment of pies ($16.99-$25.99) and pumpkin swirl cheesecake ($36.99).
All orders must be placed by Nov. 21 and paid prior to pickup. Orders can be picked up between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22. Phone orders only. To find an Eatzi’s near you, visit http://eatzis.com.
Cowboy Chicken (multiple locations)
Reserve a Cowboy Chicken Wood Fire Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package ($94.99) and receive a 10- to 12-pound turkey, twice-baked potatoes, additional Wild West side of your choice, country-style stuffing, rolls and your choice of a peach or apple cobbler. Turkey can also be purchased separately ($44.99 for whole; $49.99 for sliced).
Orders can be placed by phone or in person. To find a Cowboy Chicken near you, visit www.cowboychicken.com.
Copeland’s of New Orleans (1400 Plaza Place, Southlake)
The Cajun-inspired restaurant will once again be offering Cajun fried turkeys ($59.99), along with glazed spiral cut ham ($79.99) and airline turkey breast ($79.99). To complete your meal, add sides ($9-$10) and a dessert like cheesecake ($45) or pumpkin bread pudding ($60).
Orders must be place at least 24 hours before your requested pickup. To order, call 817-305-2199 or visit http://copelandssouthlake.com.
One90 Smoked Meats (10240 E. Northwest Highway, Dallas)
If you’re only looking for meat, One90 Smoked Meats has plenty of options for your Thanksgiving feast. The Dallas-based restaurant is currently taking orders for brisket ($70 half/$140 whole), beef tenderloin ($90), prime rib ($165), turkey breast ($37.50) and jumbo turkey legs ($10 each).
All orders must be placed by Nov. 14. To order, call 214-346-3287 or email one90bbq@gmail.com.
Mimi’s Cafe (multiple locations)
Mimi’s Cafe offers a Take-Home Turkey Supper ($99) that includes an herb butter-basted turkey with gravy, candied pecan sweet potatoes, butter cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, apple cranberry orange relish, carrot nut bread and whole pumpkin pie. For every take-home supper purchased, Mimi’s will donate four meals to children in need through the Children’s Hunger Fund.
Orders can be placed by phone or online. All orders will be available for pickup between Nov. 20-23. To order or to find a Mimi’s Cafe near you, visit www.mimiscafe.com.
