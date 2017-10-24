Treat yourself to these Halloween freebies and discounts

Skip the tricks this Halloween and take advantage of the amazing discounts and freebies being offered on Oct. 31.
While some of these scary good deals require you to wear a costume, most do not. Just simply show up to the place of business and claim your treat. Happy Halloween!
El Fenix (Multiple locations)
In honor of Halloween, the Mexican restaurant chain is serving up free ghost-shaped sopapillas on Oct. 31. The complimentary deep-fried dessert is available upon request at all 22 El Fenix locations. One person per visit. Dine in only. To find an El Fenix near you, visit www.elfenix.com.
Chipotle (Multiple locations)
Drop by any location of Chipotle in costume from 3 p.m. to close on Oct. 31 and score a $3 burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Limit one per person. To find a Chipotle near you, visit www.chipotle.com.
IHOP (Multiple locations)
IHOP is offering free scary face pancakes to children 12 and under from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Oct. 31. One per child. Dine in only. To find a IHOP near you, visit www.ihop.com.
Chuck E. Cheese’s (Multiple locations)
For the entire month of October, Chuck E. Cheese’s is giving 50 free tickets to any child who comes in wearing a costume. To find a Chuck E. Cheese’s near you, visit www.chuckecheese.com.
Baskin-Robbins (Multiple locations)
Baskin-Robbins is celebrating Halloween by offering customers $1.50 scoops between 11 a.m.-9 p.m on Oct. 31. To find a Baskin-Robbins near you, visit www.baskinrobbins.com.
Mimi’s Cafe (Fort Worth & Arlington)
Little monsters (children 12 and under) eat free with the purchase of an adult entree at Mimi’s Cafe on Halloween. 5858 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-731-9644; 301 E. Interstate 20 Highway, Arlington, 817-466-3212, www.mimiscafe.com.
Sonic Drive-In (Multiple locations)
Sonic Drive-In will be offering 50 cent corn dogs all day long on Halloween. To find a Sonic Drive-In near you, visit www.sonicdrivein.com.
McAlister’s Deli (Multiple locations)
Stop by McAlister’s Deli on Oct. 31 to take advantage of the chain’s family-friendly Halloween promotion. Children 12 and under who come in wearing a costume will receive a free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult entree. Dine in only. To find a McAlister’s Deli near you, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com.
Comments