Another knife-and-fork place coming to The Shops at Clearfork

The restaurant rollout continues at The Shops at Clearfork in southwest Fort Worth.
Souffle/sandwich place Rise n°3 opened in September; Malai Kitchen just opened; the Fort Worth location of B&B Butchers has set a Nov. 20 opening date; and now City Works Eatery and Pour House has a Dec. 9 target date, with a soft-opening charity event Dec. 8.
All proceeds from the “First Draft” soft opening will benefit Cook Children’s. For ticket info, see below.
This will be the second DFW location of City Works, which is already open at the Star in Frisco. It’s a relatively small but growing chain, with restaurants in Minneapolis, the Philadelphia area, Pittsburgh and Doral, Florida. Ohio and Illinois locations are coming soon.
Although it’s a chain, it will have strong local ties: Brandy Estep, the general manager, is a Fort Worth native, and executive chef Andrew Ehrmantraut also has a Dallas-Fort Worth background.
City Works’ website describes the restaurant as “the ultimate sports bar,” with more than 90 craft beers on tap and “incredible TV installations.” Those include 18 65-inch TVs.
The menu is described as “American classics with a twist.” A lot of it sounds like your standard wide-ranging sports bar/craft-beer bar menu until you look closer, and there are definitely some twists on there: “1871 Chili,” made with Angus steak, pork, chipotle peppers, milk stout, crème fraîche and red onion relish; a Thai chicken wrap with Thai chili marinated grilled chicken, bok choy, Napa cabbage, romaine, bell peppers, green onions, mandarin oranges, daikon radish, cucumbers and sesame ginger vinaigrette on a flour tortilla; and, at brunch, a pork Benedict with smoked pork shoulder, poached eggs, barbecue hollandaise, habanero hash browns, and pico de gallo on an English muffin.
There are a half-dozen burgers on the website menu, including a veggie with a patty made from farro, red quinoa, black and cannellini beans and dressed with vegan Dijonaise. The most expensive item on the online menu is BBQ short ribs for $24; most entrees, burgers and sandwiches fall between $10 and $20.
The beer list is still being assembled, but according to a press release, it will include such local breweries as Fort Worth’s Martin House Brewing Co.,Wild Acre Brewing Co. and HopFusion Ale Works, and Arlington’s Legal Draft Brewing Co. A seasonal cocktail list is also being assembled, and the bar does promise a strong whiskey program and wine on tap.
And we do know about one drink: The website boasts about a 20-ounce “Churchill Bloody Mary, “featuring a spicy house Bloody Mary mix and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, crowned with grilled shrimp and a skewer loaded with cubed pepper jack cheese, cornichon, cherry tomato, Gibson cocktail onion and a Slim Jim stir stick.”
The planned official opening will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at 5288 Monahans Ave. in The Shops at Clearfork, with the soft opening the day before. Tickets for the soft-opening charity event will be on sale at cityworksrestaurant.com. Regular hours will be 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday; 10:30 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.
The Fort Worth location is hiring for all front and back of house positions. For more information, visit www.cityworksrestaurant.com/fortworth.
Comments