Which Wich honors Mavs star Nowitzki with new menu items. Sadly there’s no seven-footer.

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has added another accolade to his long list of honors and this time it has absolutely nothing to do with basketball.
On Tuesday, Dallas-based sandwich chain Which Wich announced the release of a new line of DirkWiches to be sold in honor of the power forward’s 20th NBA season. Available exclusively at DFW-area locations, each DirkWich is served in a special #DirkWich brown bag and comes with a souvenir Dirk drink cup and a bag of Dirk's Chips
The line of six DirkWiches includes:
Dirkwurst - Authentic German Bratwurst links made from select cuts of pork, dressed with Bavarian-style mustard and sauerkraut on a soft pretzel roll
Tall Baller (aka The Double Wicked) - Double portions of turkey breast, ham, roast beef and pepperoni, plus bacon, cheddar, pepper jack and provolone, stacked high, with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted baguette.
The 41 Club - Sliced chicken breast, house made candied bacon and fresh avocado, with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted baguette.
Swishwich - A veggie sandwich piled high with fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, crisp cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, and fresh avocado, with mayo and 1000 island dressing on a toasted whole wheat baguette
MVPizza - Pepperoni, melted mozzarella and provolone topped with marinara and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos then “dribbled” with cool Ranch dressing on a toasted baguette.
MFFL (Mavs Fan for Life) - Described as the second best Cuban in town, the sandwich features layers of hand-pulled fire-braised pork, ham, Swiss cheese, and thinly sliced pickles atop a coat of yellow mustard on a toasted baguette.
A dollar from each sale of a DirkWich will go towards The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which awards annual grants to organization focusing on children’s well being, health and education. Customers will also be able to support the foundation by making a direct donation at any participating Which Wich location or by purchasing one of sandwich chain’s Dirk-themed t-shirts.
While this is the first time Nowitzki’s has had a line of sandwiches named after him, it’s not the first time a food item has beared his name. In 2016, Nowitzki teamed up with AAC executive chef Mark Mabry to create the Dirk Burger, a 1/3 pound hamburger topped with jalapeno beer cheese, bacon onion marmalade, arugula and mustard horseradish aioli on a Bavarian pretzel bun. Intended as a burger of the month, the popular menu item was brought back in March during Nowitzki’s historic quest for 30,000 career points.
