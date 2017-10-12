Star-Telegram/DFW.com Battle of the Burgers 2017, Round 4 results, Round 5 matchups
Restaurants

Burger Battle readers’ bracket: Sorry, Fort Worth, but you’re out of the running

By Robert Philpot

Star-Telegram Staff Writer

October 12, 2017 8:23 AM

The Final Four in the readers’ bracket turned out a lot different than the Final Four in the judges’ bracket, and things got a lot slower in the readers’ bracket this week.

But except for Twisted Root, which has locations all over the place, it all came down to single-location joints with followings in their respective cities — and none of the reader finalists are in Fort Worth.

Nicky D’s, in Crowley, handily took down Twisted Root. Nicky D’s is a Burger Battle veteran, but has never won, and in the judges’ bracket, it fell in a close call to Hopdoddy.

In the other matchup, Tom’s Burgers & Grill in Arlington survived a close call against Johnny B’s in Southlake. Tom’s won the readers’ bracket in 2013, but has never won the judges’ bracket.

So it’s down to Tom’s vs. Nicky D’s. A reminder: Please vote only once. Voting deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18.

 

