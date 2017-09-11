Soufflés, anyone? Fort Worth is about to get a Rise n°3 French cafe

When the ribbon is cut Thursday to open the new Shops at Clearfork center in Fort Worth, none of the anchor restaurants will be open.
But one very important opening will come Monday. Rise n°3 is expected to open then at 5135 Monahans Ave., bringing Fort Worth a taste of French soufflés in either savory (chicken, salmon, veggie) or sweet (chocolate, praline pecan, Grand Marnier).
The tony French cafe from Dallas’ Inwood Village is a favorite of President George W. and Laura Bush, among others.
When it opened in Dallas, the Star-Telegram described it as “utterly charming,” like “a chic but casual salon somewhere in the French countryside.”
The prices aren’t what you’d expect. A salad nicoise or a ham-Gruyere sandwich cost less than $20, sides cost $8-$11 and the entreé soufflés cost $17-$20.
Rise is open daily for lunch and dinner on Monahans Avenue at the corner of Gage Avenue, near Neiman Marcus.
For now, reservations are only available on Yelp.com. The website is risesouffle.com.
The NM Cafe and a Starbucks Coffee location will open Thursday along with the Shops at Clearfork.
A location of Malai Kitchen, a contemporary Thai-Vietnamese restaurant, will open within a couple of weeks, followed by Dallas-based Crú Food & Wine Bar, Washington-based Twigs Bistro, Houston-based B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Florida-based Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen and Chicago-based City Works Eatery.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat.
