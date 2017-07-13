KFC now selling $20,000 meteorite shaped like chicken sandwich

When it comes to marketing stunts, no one quite knows how to capture our attention like KFC. In recent years, the fast food chain has brought us everything from fried chicken-scented sunscreen to chicken-flavored chocolate truffles.
On Wednesday, the fried chicken connoiseur was back at it again with the launch of an online shop featuring limited edition apparel and home items. Referred to as KFC Limited, the collection of kitschy items ranges in price from the cheap ($8 for a pair of drumstick-patterned socks) to the exorbitant ($20,000 for a real piece of meteorite shaped like a Zinger chicken sandwich).
While we’d probably pass on the Dream Colonel Pillowcase (there’s just something creepy about a sleeping on pillow with Colonel Sanders face), the Kentucky Fried Enamel Pin Set and Fried Chicken USA sweatshirt are surprisingly trendy enough we’d consider taking the plunge.
For those looking to scoop up some of the finger lickin’ good swag, you’ll want to act fast. Items are quickly selling out, including several KFC-themed prints. To shop the full collection, visit www.kfclimited.com.
