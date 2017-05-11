Eatzi’s squeezes it all in at new University Park Village location

Eatzi’s CEO Adam Romo has wanted to bring the prepared meals market to Fort Worth for years. Thursday, when doors swung open on the gourmet take-out shop’s fifth location, in University Park Village, it finally happened.
“It had to be the right location,” Romo said.
The new gourmet grocery option takes the place of the Chili’s that stood in the northeastern most corner of the luxury shopping center since 1987, and at 5,500 square feet is just over half the size of prototypical Eatzi’s locations in Grapevine and on Oak Lawn in Dallas.
“The Fort Worth location has everything in those locations, just less on the shelves at a time,” Romo said. “So it’s just a matter of replenishing everything a little quicker.”
Upon first glance, yes, it’s all there: the salad and sandwich counter with up to eight employees behind the glass to shuffle through the rush, the grill, prepared takeaway meals, sides and sushi, as well as a fresh bread counter and all manner of desserts.
For Romo, the location on University Drive was just the spot he’s been waiting to snag, even if the gourmet market that the newest Eatzi’s joins is a crowded one. A new Tom Thumb across University in the WestBend shops has a focus on takeout, and a second, larger Tom Thumb “urban market” with a beer and wine bar also opened last month on West Seventh Street in the new LeftBank development.
A sixth Eatzi’s location, and its third in Dallas, is in the works, as a location at Preston Road and Royal Lane is scheduled to open in October.
Eatzi’s in Fort Worth is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at 1540 S. University Drive.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
