It’s only May, but Kholodenko and FWSO might have played the best concert of the year

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is bringing down the curtain on its 2016-2017 season this weekend with a brilliant program that is one of the candidates for best of the year.
The star of Friday night’s concert in Bass Hall was pianist Vadym Kholodenko, who gave a prize-worthy performance of Prokofiev’s third piano concerto, a work that helped propel Kholodenko to the winner’s circle of the last Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
But Kholodenko wasn’t alone on Friday. The Fort Worth Symphony under Miguel Harth-Bedoya’s leadership are due credit for lively performances of highly contrasting masterpieces by Shostakovich and Dvorak.
That Kholodenko was the prime focus of attention was obvious from the audience’s response to him. The hall was full for his part of the program, the welcoming he received was tumultuous, after his last notes the ovation was prolonged, and he responded with an encore (a Rachmaninoff prelude).
But in the intermission following Kholodenko’s performance, there was some slippage in audience numbers — not dramatic, but a clear sign that it was specifically Kholodenko whom some audience members had come to hear. And still to come was Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” — hardly a piece to scare people away!
One of the hallmarks of Kholodenko’s playing during his Fort Worth appearances has been its subtlety. He has power-plus and sure technical command, but never at the expense of his impressive lyrical gift. This was evident throughout Prokofiev’s concerto, especially in the gorgeously done slow movement.
The concerto was being recorded as the last entry in a series of all five Prokofiev concertos by Kholodenko and the Fort Worth Symphony. There were a few audience intrusions that may require correction in Saturday’s and Sunday’s repetitions of the program.
The program opened with a high-spirited performance of Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture” that showed all sections of the orchestra, especially the brass and percussion sections, in great shape. Shostakovich tended to be a gloomy artist, but this work showed him to be in rare good humor.
Harth-Bedoya and the orchestra also gave an exceptionally fine performance of the “New World Symphony” that made a great work seem fresh once again.
