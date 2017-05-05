FW Opera’s Frontiers showcases works about murder, mental illness

Whatever you may think of the music — and some of it is quite good — you can’t accuse the participants in the Fort Worth Opera’s 2017 Frontiers program of producing boring material.
The program selects excerpts from eight operas-in-the-making and brings their composers and librettists to Fort Worth to experience live performances by professional singers who also appear in the company’s festival offerings.
This year’s Frontiers performances were on Wednesday and Thursday nights in McDavid Studio. Both evenings attracted enthusiastic audiences, and on Thursday night, the house was full.
The subject matter of the excerpts was highly varied. Some examples: “A Capacity for Evil,” by Evan Snyder, is a who’s-doing-it murder mystery. “A Taste of Damnation,” by Avner Finberg and Edward Einhorn, imagines what it might be like if hell’s inhabitants were allowed occasional furloughs.
“The System of Soothing,” by Frank Pesci, is based on an Edgar Allan Poe tale about treatment of the mentally ill (needless to say, you wouldn’t want to be in this asylum — as either patient or caregiver).
“Nothing in the Nothingness,” by Daniel Zajicek and John Grimmett, is about what goes on in the mind of a severely brain-damaged drowning victim. “Service Provider,” by Christopher Weiss and John de los Santos, is a witty sendup of America’s obsession with cellphones.
For me, the most successful of the eight excerpts was Matteo Neri’s “Escobar,” based on episodes from the life of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. The quality of the music was high — including a brilliant soliloquy sung by bass-baritone William Clay Thompson (who was Zuniga in the company’s mainstage “Carmen”) — and the story was gripping.
The spookiest excerpt was “Nothing in the Nothingness.” Bass-baritone Nate Mattingly — one of the festival’s busiest singers — gave a performance that enhanced the excerpt’s sense of hopelessness, as did Zajicek’s music and Grimmett’s text.
Also heard during the two nights of Frontiers were “Sweets by Kate,” by Griffin Candey and Thom Miller, and “La Lupa,” by Norman Matthews.
There was no orchestra involved in the performances; that may come in a later stage of composition. Instead, there was a piano (Emily Urbanek and Matthew Stephens were at the keyboard). Conducting were Stephen Carey and Stephen Dubberly.
Comments