Don’t leave early — FW Opera’s ‘Carmen’ has an astonishing ending

Saturday night’s performance of Bizet’s “Carmen” — the first staged event in the Fort Worth Opera’s 2017 festival — lacked greatness, but there was much to recommend it anyway.
On the plus side, it had a fine quartet of singer-actors in the four most important roles: Carmen, Don José, Micaëla and Escamillo.
In fact, mezzo Audrey Babcock, singing Carmen, and tenor Robert Watson as Don José created the most effective final scene I have ever encountered. It was well sung and gripping as drama.
It helps that both artists fit their roles, both in physical appearance and dramatic approach.
Baritone Craig Irvin as the macho toreador Escamillo and soprano Kerriann Otaño as the demure Micaëla scored points, as well. Otaño veered from tradition a little by portraying her character on first appearance as a bit more pert and flirty than usual, a defensible approach.
That Babcock and Watson performed their final scene so well was a tribute to their professionalism, for they had to follow an astonishing intrusion that became the evening’s low point.
As the crowd was gathering in the final act for Escamillo’s bullfight, in walked a woman in black (not costume) who strolled across the Bass Hall stage and disappeared in the wings, to much laughter and cheering from the audience.
Those cheering had obviously been watching the over-the-stage text projection, not the stage, and knew that the woman was Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price, making a guest appearance. Many others were mystified. Mystifying or not, the episode was certainly a drastic change of atmosphere. This might have worked if “Carmen” were a comic opera, but it’s not — and it didn’t.
Other aspects of the evening worked reasonably well. These included the performance of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Joe Illick and of the chorus (Stephen Carey is chorus master). On the other hand, some of those in smaller roles did not rise to the level of the principal singers.
R. Keith Brumley’s scenery is pretty nondescript — basically, a single set has to represent things as varied as the exterior of a bullring, a mountain pass and the entrance to a cigarette factory. Chad R. Jung’s attractive lighting including his striking use of color are positives.
As usual, the Fort Worth Opera projects text translations in both Spanish and English. The original is French.
Further performances of “Carmen” will be on April 30 and May 5.
Fort Worth Opera Festival
Carmen: 2 p.m. April 30 and 7:30 p.m. May 5; Bass Hall. $17-$195
Cruzar la Cara de la Luna: 7:30 p.m. April 29, and 2 p.m. May 7; Bass Hall. $17-$175
Voir Dire: April 25, 29, 30 and May 2 and 6. All performances are sold out; McDavid Studio at Bass Hall. To be placed on the wait list, call the box office at 817-731-0726.
Frontiers: 8 p.m. May 3 and 4, McDavid Studio at Bass Hall
- For more information and tickets, call 817-731-0726 or visit www.fwopera.org.
