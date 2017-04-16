Goofs and gaffes don’t upstage glorious music in FW Opera concert

A lively but sometimes chaotic program kicked off the Fort Worth Opera’s 2017 festival Saturday night in Bass Hall.
This was a concert presentation, without staging or costumes, though there was one set element as a sort of preview of coming attractions. The music was varied, including opera, operetta, Broadway tunes and film music. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra accompanied on the stage rather than in the pit below per usual at opera performances.
There were a number of snafus — indicating, probably, insufficient rehearsal. At one point I began to wonder if the onstage shenanigans were a rehearsed bit of nonsense, but eventually decided that these were the real thing.
The most elaborate was the Case of the Missing Guitar (for “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha”). Conductor Joe Illick stopped the show while a search for the errant instrument proceeded at some length. Eventually pianist Buddy Bray improvised on the celesta to supply the missing sounds.
Some other miscues included Illick (who, in addition to conducting, served as the evening’s emcee) starting to announce music from “Rigoletto” when it was from “Don Carlo” and — most surprising — soprano Ava Pine forgetting some of the words from “Over the Rainbow.” Pine, who’s a real pro, stopped, started over and got it right.
None of this spoiled the show. If anything, it increased the evening’s entertainment quotient. Nobody onstage lost their cool, and the laughing audience seemed to be having a great time.
It was a concert that almost didn’t happen, Illick announced, due to a massive power outage at Bass Hall that had been fixed just hours before the performance.
The first half of the program — the operatic part — was relatively incident-free. It also spotlighted some impressive voices.
Pine, who has attracted an enthusiastic following in this area through the years, was in excellent form. Her appearance was made especially poignant by the knowledge that she has decided to end her music career.
Other standouts of the evening were baritone Michael Mayes, who has the power to rattle the rafters; mezzo Audrey Babcock, who’ll appear in the title role of “Carmen” later in the festival; tenor Robert Watson, who’ll appear opposite Babcock in “Carmen”; and Kerriann Otaño and Craig Irvin, more “Carmen” cast members.
One familiar name was missing from the program’s printed list of personnel: Darren K. Woods, who was fired as general director recently but whose influence will linger because opera is planned so far ahead. A salute by one of the evening’s singers to an unnamed patron who advanced his career was a pretty obvious reference to Woods, who was in the audience.
The occasion for the onstage tribute was the orchestral debut of Evan Mack’s “A Little More Perfect,” which puts to music the text of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion on the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage ruling. The piece was written for Woods and his husband, Steven Bryant.
The Fort Worth Opera Festival will continue with staged performances of “Carmen” on April 22, April 30 and May 5. The mariachi opera “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna,” the new opera “Voir Dire” and the workshop series “Frontiers” will follow.
