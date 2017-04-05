Fort Worth Opera to stage massive Wagner ‘Ring Cycle’ work next season

0:34 Martin Perez took the loss after leaving trailing 3-2 in the sixth Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:42 Video: Fort Worth police officer caught on video pepper-spraying motorcyclists