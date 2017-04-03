Fort Worth Chorale gives stirring ‘Cathedral Echoes’ performance

0:51 Mayor Betsy Price donates to Fort Worth Opera Pause

2:45 Fort Worth Opera's 'JFK' curtain call at Bass Hall

2:42 Jason Terry giving the Bucks some experience

1:53 Rangers' Joey Gallo knows Opening Day will be a thrill

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:42 Video: Fort Worth police officer caught on video pepper-spraying motorcyclists

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side