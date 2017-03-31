Itzhak Perlman, Boyz II Men among FWSO guest artists next season

During its 2017-18 concert season, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra plans to do some serious fiddlin’ around — when it’s not hanging out at the movies.
Among the notable aspects of the coming season are the designation of violinist Augustin Hadelich as an artistic partner to the orchestra, an appearance by famed violinist Itzhak Perlman and a concert featuring violinist William Hagen.
But there are a great many more strings attached to the coming season, which includes four concerts featuring guest pianists, dancers from the Texas Ballet Theater, the American debut of cellist Raphaela Gromes and a performance at a prestigious festival in Washington, D.C.
Adding some variety to the mix are pops and special concerts (some rescheduled after last year’s musicians’ strike) featuring the one-time boy band Boyz II Men, trumpeter Chris Botti, perennial favorites Pink Martini and several concerts inspired by (and featuring) films.
Hadelich, who has dazzled in his previous performances with the orchestra, performs Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in the opening weekend of the orchestra’s symphonic series, Sept. 8-10. He is featured in the concerts of April 6 and 7, 2018, which also include performers from the Texas Ballet Theater, and the work of visiting composer Jimmy Lopez and visiting choreographer Kitty McNamee.
That latter program will be repeated in Washington, D.C., on April 10, 2018, when Hadelich and the orchestra take part in the 2018 SHIFT: Festival of American Orchestras event at the Kennedy Center.
The FWSO is one of only four orchestras selected to take part in the festival, which features performances, symposia and educational and community events by the participating ensembles. Symphony President and CEO Amy Adkins says participation in the festival, which runs April 9-15, 2018, is “an important artistic milestone for our orchestra.”
Perlman is the featured artist for the symphony’s gala on Feb. 10, 2018, where the legendary violinist will perform music from several classic films including “Casablanca,” “Out of Africa,” “Far and Away” and “Schindler’s List.”
In addition to Perlman’s soundtrack selections, motion pictures play a role in four other FWSO presentations.
A free outdoor screening of the 1984 Mozart bio pic “Amadeus” in Sundance Square will be used to kick off the orchestra’s Classical Masters Festival on Aug. 25. “Hollywood Hits” presents a wide range of movie songs and tunes in the Nov. 3-5 pops concerts.
The orchestra provides a live score for the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 1. And selections from Disney’s “Fantasia” and “Fantasia 2000” will be presented with live accompaniment in the pops concerts of March 9-11, 2018.
The programs offered in the 2017-18 symphonic series follow a well-established pattern: a scattering of new works offered as concert openers (including works by three visiting composers), well-known concertos showcasing guest artists and audience favorites from maestro Miguel Harth-Bedoya and the orchestra.
The last group includes such favorites as Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” and Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.”
The complete schedule for the 2017-18 FWSO season
The Classical Masters Festival
Aug. 26: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Jake Fridkis, flute; Maria Luisa Rayán, harp. Haydn: Symphony No. 104, “London”; Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp; Beethoven’s “Wellington’s Victory.”
Aug. 27: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Adam Golka, piano. Haydn: “Toy Symphony”; Mozart: Concerto for Piano No. 27; Beethoven: Symphony No. 4.
Also, a free screening of the film “Amadeus” will be presented Aug. 25 in Sundance Square to open the festival. (This event will not include the orchestra.)
Symphonic Series
Sept. 8-10: Miguel Harth-Bedoya conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin. Elgar: “Pomp and Circumstance,” March No. 1 in D Major; Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto; Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3.
Oct. 6-8: Teddy Abrams, conductor/pianist. Michael Tilson-Thomas: “Agnegram”; Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5.
Oct. 27-29: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor. Selections from Grieg: “Peer Gynt”; Richard Strauss: “Ein Heldenleben.”
Nov. 10-12: Nicholas Carter, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano. Vaughan Williams: “Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis”; Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1; Elgar: “Enigma Variations.”
Jan. 12-14, 2018: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Joaquín Achúcarro, piano. Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain; Albeniz: “Rapsodia Española”; Granados: Intermezzo from “Goyescas”; Debussy: “Ibéria” from “Images.”
Feb. 2-4, 2018: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Raphaela Gromes, cello. Schubert: Overture to “Alfonso and Estrella”; Schumann: Cello Concerto; Mussorgsky: “Pictures at an Exhibition.”
Feb. 23-25, 2018: Andrew Gourlay, conductor; William Hagen, violin. Brahms: Violin Concerto; Rachmaninoff: “The Isle of the Dead”; Stravinsky: Suite from “The Firebird” (1919 revision).
March 16-18, 2018: Ward Stare, conductor; Paul Appleby, tenor; Molly Norcross, horn. Arnold: Four Scottish Dances, Op. 59; Britten: “Serenade” for Tenor, Horn, and Strings; Beethoven: Symphony No. 7.
April 6-7, 2018: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Texas Ballet Theater; Anna Clyne, visiting composer; Jimmy López, visiting composer; Kitty McNamee, choreographer. Anna Clyne: RIFT: A Symphonic Ballet”; Bernstein: “Serenade”; Jimmy Lopez: “Bel Canto: A Symphonic Canvas” (FWSO Co-Commission).
May 18-20, 2018: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Mason Bates, visiting composer. Bates: “Anthology of Fantastic Zoology”; Rimsky-Korsakov: “Scheherazade.”
Special Concerts and Gala
Sept. 23: Trumpeter Chris Botti.
Nov. 30: Handel’s “Messiah,” featuring the Southwestern Seminary Master Chorale.
Dec. 1: The FWSO performs a live soundtrack for a screening of the 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Dec. 31: “New Year’s Eve: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald,” with vocalist Carmen Bradford.
Jan. 6, 2018: Boyz II Men.
Feb. 10, 2018: “A Gala Evening With Itzhak Perlman.”
Pops Season
Sept. 1-3: “The Beat Goes On: Music of the Baby Boomers,” Stuart Chafetz, conductor.
Oct. 13-15: “I Love a Piano!” Tony DeSare, piano and vocals.
Nov. 3-5: “Hollywood Hits,” Brian Byrne, conductor; Kelly Levesque, vocalist.
Nov. 24-26: “Home for the Holidays,” Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Arlington High School Chamber Singers; Lone Star Youth Chorus of Fort Worth; Paschal High School Panther Chorale; Summit High School Jaguar Chorale.
Jan. 26-28, 2018: “Let’s Dance!” William Waldrop, conductor. Dancers: Ted Louis Levy, Eva Lucero, Chandrea Roettig, Stephen Sayer, Melissa Shahin, Patricio Touceda and Forrest Walsh. Vocalists: Julie Jo Hughes and Michael Lynche.
March 9-11, 2018: “Disney FANTASIA: Live in Concert,” Ted Sperling, conductor.
April 13-15, 2018: Pink Martini with members of the FWSO string section.
All concerts are at Bass Hall, unless otherwise noted.
Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
- Symphonic subscriptions: $160-$638. Pops subscriptions: $182-$539. Festival subscriptions: $34-$136.
- Subscriptions go on sale Friday. Single tickets go on sale July 31. Discounts available for students and first-time ticket buyers.
- 817-665-6000; www.fwsymphony.org
Comments