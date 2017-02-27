Performing Arts

February 27, 2017 1:31 PM

Remembering Van Cliburn

By Courtney Ortega

cortega@star-telegram.com

In honor of the fourth anniversary of Van Cliburn’s death, we remember the life and accomplishments of the legendary pianist.

Van Cliburn, a legendary life remembered

A look back at the life and accomplishments of legendary pianist Van Cliburn (1934-2013). Video by Clif Bosler/Star-Telegram

Related content

Performing Arts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fort Worth Opera's 'JFK' takes the stage at Bass Hall

View more video

Entertainment Videos