Remembering Van Cliburn

Van Cliburn, left, tall Texan who won Soviet's International Tchaikovsky Piano Contest, gets congratulations of premier and Communist party boss Nikita Khrushchev at reception in Moscow on April 14, 1958.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
This Feb. 19, 1959 file photo shows pianist Van Cliburn performing for the American Association of School Administrators at the Convention Hall in Atlantic, City, N.J.
AP
This July 12, 2003 file photo shows pianist Van Cliburn after performing with the Boston Symphony Orchestra as the Orchestra plays "Happy Birthday," on his 69th birthday at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.
MICHAEL DWYER
AP
In this 1959 file photograph, Van Cliburn is seen during rehearsal for concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Cliburn was solo pianist. He died Wednesday, February 27, 2013, after a fight with bone cancer. He was 78.
MBR
MCT
Texan Van Cliburn, a great favorite with Moscow audience, moves through difficult passage in final round of Tchaikovsky International Piano & Violin competition on April 11, 1958 in Moscow.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Enthusiastic greeters reach over barriers to join hands with Texas pianist Van Cliburn in front of New York City's City Hall on May 20, 1958 during the civic reception for the 23-year-old artist who won international acclaim in a Moscow competition.
Jack Harris
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Van Cliburn is pictured at his home in Fort Worth, Texas, May 3, 2012. Cliburn, the legenday pianist, died Wednesday, February 27, 2013. He was 78.
Ross Hailey
MCT
This Sept. 21, 2004 file photo shows pianist Van Cliburn performing during at a concert dedicated to the memory of the victims of the recent Beslan school massacre in Moscow.
SERGEY PONOMAREV
AP
