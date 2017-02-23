Pass the popcorn and watch the Cliburn finals on the big screen

Piano lovers who can’t be in Fort Worth for the finals of the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition will be able to catch it at their local movie theater. The final rounds, from Bass Hall, will be screened in 300 theaters across the United States on June 10.
The Cliburn is teaming with Fathom Events — the largest distributor of “event cinema” — to broadcast the final rounds of six pianists. The one-day “2017 Cliburn Competition Live in Cinemas” will show a delayed broadcast of the three finalists’ performances on June 9, with a live simulcast of the three performing on June 10 at Bass Hall.
The pianists will perform a concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by renowned maestro Leonard Slatkin. The simulcast will include an interview with Slatkin by Elliott Forrest of WQXR in New York. It will not, however, include a broadcast of the announcement of winners and awards ceremony after the final performances.
“This is a good way to remind [audiences] what the Cliburn is about,” said Jacques Marquis, Cliburn president and CEO. “We’ve been increasing our reach through our webcasts and the youth and amateur competitions.”
Maggie Estes, director of marketing and public relations at the Cliburn, said they started talking with Fathom Events about the simulcast a year-and-a-half ago. “They were initially very positive about it, because of the brand of the Cliburn across the country and world,” Estes said. “And it’s an international competition, so there is immediacy about it.”
The Cliburn will still live-stream the entire competition (May 25-June 10) on its website, Cliburn.org (also viewable on Star-Telegram.com). Both the Fathom simulcast and the live stream will be shown in High Definition. One theater in Tarrant County is scheduled to screen it, as of press time: UA Fossil Creek in far north Fort Worth. For a complete list of theaters and ticket information, visit Fathomevents.com.
The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, which happens every four years, brings 30 of the world’s most talented young pianists to Fort Worth for 17 days of competition. The Cliburn held screening auditions of about 140 pianists in six cities in Europe, Asia, New York City and Fort Worth. Those have been narrowed to 30 contestants, which will be announced in the Star-Telegram on March 7.
Fathom Events shows classic films, sporting events, and productions of opera, dance and live theater from around the world in movie theaters. This will be the first Fathom Events-sponsored fine arts broadcast from North Texas.
