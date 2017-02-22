Texas Camerata sets stage for special performances this weekend

Texas Camerata invited its audience to “go Dutch” with its concert at Trinity Episcopal Church on Monday.
And what a treat it was.
“Golden Art: Music From the Age of Vermeer” offered a generous sampling of composers and works from the Baroque era, with the help of an ideal guest artist. Playing recorder on many of the selections was Paul Leenhouts, who is the director of early music studies and the Baroque orchestra at the University of North Texas, and (more to the point for this concert) a native of Holland.
The concert opened with “Sonata secunda” by Philippus van Wichel, which featured Leenhouts performing with violinist and Camerata artistic director Kristin Van Cleve and continuo (a harpsichord and cello rhythm section). This early Baroque work (Wichel died a decade before J.S. Bach was born) set the stage for what was to come, in that it was superbly played and was by an obscure composer.
But if the reputations of the composers on the program did not precede them, their pieces left no doubt that they deserved to be on this concert program. Such was the case with the next work on the bill, Concerto No. 1 in G by Unico van Wassenaer, one of the few composers presented who may have been familiar to some patrons. The set of concertos from which this work was taken is one of the real overlooked gems of the Baroque repertoire, so it was a joy to hear it receive such a luminous treatment from an ensemble of eight Camerata players (sans Leenhouts). The pair of allegros in the work were a particular delight.
Another highlight of the concert’s first half was the most unusual piece of the evening, “Pastiche.” It was modestly listed as an “arrangement” by Leenhouts of a tune from the concert’s time and place. But it was more of a composition that made delicious sport with its little theme. Again configured as a quartet featuring Leenhouts, Van Cleve, cellist Eric Smith and harpsichordist Brad Bennight, the group passed the theme around and broke it into a series of clever variations that were executed with verve and virtuosity.
Where many of the pieces performed Monday reflected a strong Italian influence (Vivaldi seemed to have a lot more to say about this concert than Bach), “Balleth del granduca” by Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck was a solo harpsichord work that looked across the channel at Britain. The five-part piece, which was adroitly dispatched by Bennight, seemed to be guided more by the likes of William Byrd and John Dowland than the continental composers we might have expected. It was good to hear this work, which allowed Bennight, who labored so effectively in his continuo efforts throughout the concert, to step into a well-deserved spotlight.
In the concert’s second half, Bennight returned to a supporting role in Sonata No. 1 in D major by Johannes Schenck, which featured Smith at the forefront, performing on the viola da gamba (a cellolike instrument of the Baroque era, which is just the sort of thing that sets this “original instruments” ensemble apart from other performing groups). Both players were strong individually and as a team in the surprisingly melodic piece.
For its closing work, the Camerata returned to van Wassenaer and his Concerto No. 5 in F minor. It was as well-executed as the concerto offered in the first half, and its closing movement was of particular interest. I have heard a lot of recordings of this work (it is among my favorites of this era), but I have never heard that movement interpreted in exactly the way it was Monday. It was a thrill to hear such a fresh and intriguing approach.
Special events
A note to Camerata fans concerning a couple of special events coming up this weekend. The ensemble will present its “Baroque Aria Competition” at Broadway Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. That event is free.
It will be followed by “Ava Pine in Concert” at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 5 p.m. Saturday. Pine, who has been a frequent and beloved guest with Texas Camerata over the years, recently announced that she will soon be leaving music performance to pursue other interests. Tickets for that concert are $20 at the door. Check www.texascamerata.org for more information.
Comments