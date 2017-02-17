The Assad Brothers show a musical sibling rivalry is a good thing

Sibling rivalries can sometimes be a good thing.
Brazilian classical guitar virtuosos the Assad Brothers proved that point with their performance at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Piano Pavilion on Thursday.
Sergio Assad, the elder of the pair, confessed that his younger brother, Odair, rapidly began to surpass him when both started playing guitar as children. So he found a way to play along with his little brother, which led to the creation of the one of the most lauded and successful brother acts in classical music.
But, despite what Sergio said about allowing his brother to take the lead, one of the most striking things about Thursday’s concert was that it was such an equal partnership throughout. You never felt that either was dominant. Instead, the brothers (who are both now in their 60s) always seemed solely concerned with supporting one other.
The concert, presented by the Fort Worth Classic Guitar Society, opened with a Spanish composer, as so many classical guitars recitals do. “Fantasia” by Fernando Sor was an ideal warmup for the duo. The three-part work was especially engaging in the set of variations that comprised the middle section.
That was followed by one of the highlights of the concert, selections from “Pieces de Clavecin” by French Baroque composer Jean-Philippe Rameau. These pieces are among the signature works in the brothers’ repertoire, because before Sergio transcribed these selections written for harpsichord and other instruments (but not guitars), Rameau was not usually heard on classical guitar concert programs. They, of course, sounded wonderful in those works, which they recorded in the early 1990s. The closing “La rapel des Oiseaux” (The Call of the Birds) was especially impressive in the way it conjured feathery images.
That set of little Baroque gems was followed by “Tonadilla para dos guitarras” by 20th century Spanish composer Joaquin Rodrigo, one of the greatest of all classical guitar composers. The brief, three-movement work was an admirable composition. But its edgy personality was a bit of a jolt after the filigree of the Rameau.
The concert’s second half was devoted to works from the brothers’ homeland. One of the standouts in that set was a medley of short pieces by A. A. Sardinha, who was also known as “Garoto” (The Kid). The works were jovial, jazzy and danceable, in a definitively Brazilian way.
Another was “Jongo” by Paulo Bellinati, a work for solo guitar that was transcribed to a duo setting for the Assads by the composer. It was a fun piece that offered the unusual trick of percussive effects created by both guitarist slapping the bodies of their instruments. It was as close as you will ever get to a drum solo at a classical guitar recital.
Another satisfying aspect of the concert was how easy it was appreciate each note the Assads played, because the acoustics of the Piano Pavilion are ideal for guitar music. In previous performances here, the Assads sometimes played larger halls. So it was a treat to hear them in such an intimate setting.
About the only criticism that might be made about the performance was that it was predictable — which is to say that it featured composers we expected to hear and absolutely stunning playing from start to finish. That is the sort of thing that happens when the stars of the show have been playing together (and trying to outperform each other) for more than 50 years. And it is a sort of predictability that is extremely easy to take.
