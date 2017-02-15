Cliburn screening auditions enter final days in Fort Worth

For music lovers of the Fort Worth-Dallas area, Wednesday offered the first chance to hear music of the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
The competition proper doesn’t begin for another three months — on May 25, to be specific — but screening auditions have been underway in other parts of the world for the past several weeks, and on Wednesday the judges were in Fort Worth to begin hearing the final group of applicants.
By the time the last notes are played Saturday evening in TCU’s PepsiCo Recital Hall, 142 young pianists will have been heard in seven cities. The judges will then have to pare down the field to 30. The names of those advancing will be announced March 7.
Wednesday’s list of competition hopefuls demonstrated how international the Cliburn Competition is. The eight pianists included citizens of Hong Kong, the United States, Russia, China, Canada, South Korea and Israel. Overall, 28 nations were represented in the audition field.
If the music played Wednesday is any indication, the repertoire to be heard during the 15th Cliburn is going to be very similar to that of previous editions.
Prokofiev (who was a piano virtuoso himself) was the author of music heard on four of the 40-minute solo recitals Wednesday. Music of Rachmaninoff was prominent; there were two Liszt “Transcendental Etudes”; Ravel’s “Gaspard de la Nuit” was played twice; and Balakirev’s “Islamey” — long a virtuoso test in the Cliburn — was heard once more.
Any of this music would be right at home in a typical Cliburn.
Wednesday afternoon’s performances also gave reason to expect the quality of the 15th Cliburn to be high. Nobody crashed and burned
Comments