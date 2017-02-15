Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s 2017-18 season includes popular Cliburn medalists

There are a lot of milestone anniversaries for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in the 2017-2018 season, including the 40th anniversary of the Dallas Symphony Chorus, the 25th anniversary of the Lay Family Concert Organ and the 10th and final season for music director Jaap van Zweden.
That last one is big, as van Zweden will become the music director of the New York Philharmonic in its 2018-19 season. He plans to leave Dallas with a bang.
The DSO’s 2017-18 season has some big happenings, including a concert version of Wagner’s “Die Walküre,” an artist-in-residence designation for a vocalist — soprano Michelle DeYoung — and the fourth year of the monthlong Soluna Festival.
“The orchestra and I have been on an incredible journey,” van Zweden said in a news release. “They are playing fantastically with so much flexibility. It has been an honor to work with these musicians over the past 10 years.”
Among the standouts this season are works by Beethoven (Symphony No. 3, “Eroica” and Symphony No. 9, “Choral”), Bruckner (Symphony No. 8), Mahler (Symphony No. 5 and Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection”) and Rachmaninoff (Symphony No. 2).
There also will be Dallas premieres of contemporary works, including a new violin concerto by American composer Jonathan Leshnoff and the Dallas premiere of the Philip Glass Double Piano Concerto.
And a couple of Cliburn prize-winners will make appearances. Beatrice Rana, silver medalist in the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, joins the orchestra in April 2018 to play Prokofiev. And 1997 gold medalist Jon Nakamatsu appears in September for a night of Gershwin.
Highlights of the 2017-18 season:
Sept. 14 and 17: Jaap van Zweden conducts Mahler’s Symphony No. 5
Sept. 21-24: Violinist Hilary Hahn with organist James Diaz
Sept. 28-Oct. 1: Jaap van Zweden conducts Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto with Rudolf Buchbinder, piano
Oct. 19-22: Pablo Heras-Casado conducts Debussy and Ravel with Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Nov. 2-5: James Gaffigan conducts with pianist Stephen Hough playing Rachmaninoff “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini”
Nov. 16-19: Jun Märkl conducts Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony with Vincent DuBois on organ
Nov. 24-26: Jaap van Zweden conducts with Alisa Weilerstein, cello
Jan. 11-13, 2018: Cristian Macelaru conducts with pianist Behzod Abduraimov on Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2
Jan. 18-21: Donald Runnicles conducts with Nicola Benedetti, violin
Feb. 2-3: Jaap van Zweden conducts with pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque
Feb. 8-10: Jaap van Zweden conducts with Harriet Krijgh, cello
Feb. 15-18: Gustavo Gimeno conducts Tchikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “Pathetique”
Feb. 23-25: Jaap van Zweden conducts Mahler Symphony No. 2
March 8-11: Fabio Luisi conducts with pianist Lise de la Salle on Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4
March 22-25: The Brandenburg Concertos
April 12-15: Nicholas McGegan conducts with pianist Beatrice Rana on Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3
April 26-28: Jaap van Zweden conducts Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 with pianist Louis Lortie
May 18-20: Jaap van Zweden conducts Wagner’s “Die Walküre,” complete opera in three acts
May 24-26: Jaap van Zweden conducts Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, “Choral,” and world premiere of Jonathan Leshnoff’s Violin Concerto No. 2
The pops series includes tributes to Gershwin with Nakamatsu (Sept. 8-10), the Cotton Club with Byron Stripling (Nov. 10-12) and Nat King Cole (March 16-18, 2018), as well as Cirque de la Symphonie (Jan. 26-28), Broadway star Bernadette Peters (April 6-8), tango music and more.
The Remix series, with shorter performances in Dallas City Performance Hall, also returns; as does the Opus 100 organ recital series.
Season packages for the 2017-18 season are on sale now. Packages begin at $119 and may be purchased by visiting www.mydso.com or calling the box office at 214-849-4376.
