Beethoven sonata proves to be tough chestnut to crack for composer

You have to hand it to the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth for trying something different once in a while. Saturday afternoon’s concert, at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, featured the popular Amernet String Quartet. But you could tell from the title, “Not Your Parents’ Chestnuts,” that a surprise was in store.
The term “chestnut” usually refers to a well-known (even overperformed) musical composition. The chestnut on this program was Beethoven’s beloved “Appassionata” piano sonata (No. 23 in F minor, Op. 57), but reimagined by composer Jeffery Briggs as an arrangement for string quartet.
Briggs’ résumé has some surprises, including success composing music for video games (such as “Civilization”). But little can be as surprising as his arrangements of all 32 Beethoven piano sonatas. Some of them might work better, but the “Appassionata” — which got its debut performance Saturday — proved to be a tough nut for Briggs to crack.
Reducing such a complex and dramatic piece, which uses the full resources of the piano, down to a work for four string players is a doubtful task. For one thing, the original piano version relies heavily on the use of the piano’s sustaining pedal, which the string quartet lacks.
The Amernet quartet, made up of violinists Misha Vitenson and Franz Felkl, violist Michael Klotz, and cellist Jason Calloway, did their best to make it work — but much was against them.
Because of the obvious physical differences, music written for the piano rarely transfers successfully to string instruments; what lies easily on the piano becomes awkward for a quartet. And in this case, reducing the full, dramatic harmonies of the piano keyboard to the unavoidable vacancies of just four lines made intonation difficult.
The second piece on the program was Bartók’s prickly String Quartet No. 3. It is an undisputed, albeit experimental, masterpiece, and was excellently performed. But is a difficult piece to follow under the best of circumstances. Its placement after the Beethoven experiment made it even more obtuse to our exhausted ears.
The second half of the program rewarded with two wonderful pieces by Antonín Dvořák, which were given fine performances by the Amernet. They started with a sensitive playing of Dvořák’s Romance Quartet in F minor, a work of transcendental beauty.
Dvořák’s String Quartet in D minor followed. This piece is not as frequently performed as some of the composer’s other efforts for strings. Saturday’s performance made me wonder why that is the case. The exciting coda of the final movement brought the program to a rollicking close.
