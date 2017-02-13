Fort Worth Chorale concert has its heart in the right place

Fort Worth Chorale of Schola Cantorum of Texas got a jump on Valentine’s Day on Sunday with a concert of heartfelt music at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Piano Pavilion.
The 23-member choir, formerly known as Schola Cantorum, explored love’s joys and pains with a well-chosen batch of tunes that spanned more than seven centuries, presented in themed sets of up to four numbers: “Love’s Promise,” “Love’s Beauty” and “Love All Jazzed Up.”
The concert opened with a pair of songs under the heading of “Love Songs of Old.” The first of the two, “Io Piango,” was a slightly morose but obviously romantic Italian love song from the 16th century. But the second, “You Stole My Love!,” was a bitter little rant from the 19th century that offered a refrain of “Fie, fie upon you.” So the multifaceted nature of love was established early on in the program.
Perhaps the most interesting song of the three packaged in “Love’s Beauty” was a Stephen Foster composition, “Nelly Bly.” It was a jaunty, lilting folk song that fell easily on the ear. And it had the additional hook of having an indirect tie to history. The song title was the source for the pen name used by Elizabeth Cochran Seaman, the famous newspaper reporter of the late 1800s known as Nellie Bly (an editor misspelled the name when he gave it to his young writer).
The first half of the concert was filled with lovely singing that found the choir, led by music director Jerry McCoy, sometimes broken down into all-female, all-male and solo configurations. The arrangements were often exceptional. The brokenhearted Scottish ballad “Annie Laurie,” for example, featured a beautiful blending of the group’s male and female voices.
But while the concert’s first half was laudable for being serious about its intentions, it was also a bit dreary. Things needed to be perked up, and the ensemble did just that with the opening segment of the second half, “Love on Broadway.” After a solo by Karla Martin on “Someone Like You” from “Jekyll and Hyde,” which had a little too much Metropolitan Opera and not enough Great White Way, the men of the chorus stepped up with the bitterly funny “There Is Nothing Like a Dame” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” to pull the concert out of its romantic doldrums. The number also featured some nice work from piano accompanist Alan Buratto.
“Love All Jazzed Up” was not as adventurous as the title suggests. But the group’s presentation of “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess” was appropriately sweet and graced with a fine arrangement by Mark Hayes.
The 85-minute concert continued toward its finish with a pretty but predictable take on “Londonderry Air” (aka “Danny Boy”), and an odd romantic lament from Jamaica, “Wata Kom A Mi Éye.” The closing song, under the title “Love’s Final Vow,” was the rather somber “This Marriage,” which was based on a poem from the 13th century.
But the chorale did not leave on a down note. The encore was a robust “Yellow Rose of Texas” that allowed the audience to depart with a smile.
The Piano Pavilion proved to be a generally good venue for this vocal concert. The only problems, both slight, were that patrons had to move out of some overly-sunny seats in the early part of the afternoon performance, and the room made Buratto’s piano come through a little too strongly in a few places. Some might have preferred to hear the chorale in a venue with a warmer, softer sound, rather than the ringing brightness that the Piano Pavilion tends to foster.
