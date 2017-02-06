There’s no slowing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ champ Laurie Hernandez

Laurie Hernandez doesn’t believe in letting grass grow underneath her feet.
One month after winning gold and silver medals at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, she put on dancing shoes and stomped the competition in the 23rd season of “Dancing With the Stars.”
Then, after capturing the popular reality-competition show’s Mirrorball Trophy with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Hernandez joined the “Dancing With the Stars: Live!” tour, which comes to Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie on Wednesday.
While on tour, the effervescent 16-year-old has found a way to balance dancing with homeschooling. And did we mention that she also has written a book about her life? It’s called “I Got This: To Gold and Beyond” (HarperCollins, $17.99) and it came out in January.
Whew! It’s hard to believe she could spare the time on the road to chat with us, but she did.
What has the tour been like? Has it been everything you hoped it would be?
It’s been amazing. I’ve been able to travel so much, basically a different city every single day, and I’ve been able to hang out with the cast and get to know them even better than when I was on the show. They’re so confident with what they’re doing and so passionate. They’ve really become my family.
And the audiences have been wonderful, very enthusiastic. I’m so happy to be part of it.
When you were competing in the show, you were learning ballroom dancing on the fly, with a new dance step and a different style every week, yet you made it look easy. How much have you improved since winning the Mirrorball on Nov. 22?
I think I’ve grown a lot. Being able to do the dances over and over again has helped. Like, we don’t have to learn a new dance every single week. We get to stick with the same ones every day.
By doing that, I’ve been able to understand dance a little more. But I’ve still got a ways to go before I master this the way the professional dancers in the show and the tour have.
How many dances do you do every night? Are there many routines that faithful viewers of the show will recognize?
Yes, I’m doing “Pure Imagination” and “Brand New” and the “Chicago” dance, “Cell Block Tango” (each of which received a clean sweep of 10s from the show’s judges). There are a few others that I’m in, including the opening and closing numbers, but I don’t want to spoil it by revealing too much.
My favorite tends to change from time to time. But as of right now, I guess “Pure Imagination” is my favorite because it’s a very calm, very beautiful dance that I never would have tried if I hadn’t been on the show, so it was fun to try something outside of my comfort zone.
Even before winning a gold medal (in the team all-around as a member of the “Final Five”) and a silver (in the balance beam), you’ve collected a lot of hardware over the years as a gymnast. How meaningful is the Mirrorball to you in comparison?
They’re completely separate, but they’re all completely special to me. I spent my whole life in gymnastics. It was a lot of years of hard work. But dance is a different sort of difficulty.
In fact, I think I underestimated dance until I came on the show. I mean, you might think, “Good at gymnastics, good at dancing,” right? But it’s completely different, beginning with the shoes.
As a gymnast, you do everything barefoot. Having to switch from being completely barefoot to 2 1/2 -inch heels was pretty difficult. I’m still getting used to it.
Where do you keep your Olympic medals and your Mirrorball? Are they on display at home? Or locked in a safe? Or merely tucked away in a sock drawer?
You kind of nailed it with the first two. The Mirrorball is in my family room being displayed right now with a couple of pictures from the season. But the medals are hiding in a safe right now.
Dancing With the Stars: Live!
- 8 p.m. Wednesday
- Verizon Theatre, Grand Prairie
- $39.75-$104.50
- 972-854-5076; AXS.com
