FWSO, guest pianist impress with obscure works by Sibelius, Bartok

Even well-known composers can produce obscure pieces of music. Two examples of that were in the compositional lineup of this weekend’s program by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.
Sibelius and Bartok are relatively familiar names to steady concert-goers, but when is the last time you heard Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7 or Bartok’s Piano Concerto No. 3?
As Saturday night’s concert in Bass Hall demonstrated, their relative unfamiliarity is not due to any inherent deficiency. In the hands of the orchestra, guest conductor Christoph König and pianist Inon Barnatan, they made a favorable impression.
Aside from his great violin concerto and a couple of symphonic poems, Sibelius is best known for his first, second, fourth and fifth symphonies.
Barnatan scored points with the Bartok on Saturday night; his performance was full of personality and impressive demonstrations of technique.
Why the seventh symphony — his last — is not favored is a mystery. From the opening notes it is clear that this is pure Sibelius of the sort loved by multitudes of listeners. Its brooding atmosphere, interplay of themes and distinctive orchestral colors are hypnotic. Maybe its brevity — it’s in a single movement — makes it awkward to program.
The scarcity of performances of Bartok’s third piano concerto is a little easier to understand. The name “Bartok” seems to scare some people away, as do the sounds of some abrasive masterpieces such as the Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion. But Bartok had his more congenial side as well, as the Concerto for Orchestra demonstrates.
And the Piano Concerto No. 3. I have sometimes wondered why this work doesn’t show up occasionally as a Cliburn competition piece. It’s certainly a pleasant work and a good test of skill, and probably would win favor with judges saturated with the sounds of Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff.
The evening wasn’t just about Sibelius and Bartok. Those who waited until the end got to hear a well wrought performance by König and the orchestra of one of the most familiar classics: Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. A poignant slow movement was a high point.
