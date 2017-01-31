Bass Hall to serve up ‘Something Rotten!,’ ‘Waitress’ — but not ‘Hamilton’ — next year

The big news in local entertainment, that the megahit Hamilton would come to Dallas Summer Musicals in its 2018-19 season, came out last weekend. That left the question of whether Performing Arts Fort Worth, which has partnered with Dallas Summer Musicals for several seasons, would also get its shot.
It did not. But Bass Hall audiences will see Waitress, School of Rock, Finding Neverland and more next year.
With the announcement of PAFW’s 2017-18 Broadway at the Bass season, it has managed something for the first time in the nearly 20 years the venue has been open: All of the shows on the main Broadway season are new, straight-from-Broadway musicals. In other words, no revivals of classics or the 18th national tour of a classic like Les Misérables.
“It’s a great mix of titles ... ” Dione Kennedy, president and CEO of Performing Arts Fort Worth, said in a news release. “Shows that will make you laugh, shows that will pull at your heartstrings, shows that your kids will love. We’re very, very excited about this season.”
Three shows are paired with the Dallas Summer Musicals season, and two are back to back. The musical Waitress, featuring music by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles and based on the 2007 movie starring Keri Russell, comes June 19-24, 2018, to Bass Hall (it will have been in Dallas that March).
The tours of two new Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals run for a week after their two-week runs in Dallas: Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, is Aug. 7-12, 2018, at Bass Hall; and School of Rock, based on the Jack Black movie, is Aug. 28-Sept. 2, 2018.
Kicking off the season are two new musicals that also will have been in Dallas, but on the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Broadway Series this year. The Shakespeare riff Something Rotten! opens the season, Jan. 17-21, 2018, at Bass Hall. And the musical Finding Neverland, based on the movie about the man who created Peter Pan, J.M. Barrie, is March 20-25, 2018. (Both play this summer at ATTPAC, which does not have a partnership with PAFW.)
Bass Hall’s Broadway at the Bass season also has two Broadway specials/add-ons: Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold at McDavid Studio (Dec. 13-17, 2017); and the musical Chicago at Bass Hall (Aug. 28-Sept. 2, 2018).
Season subscriptions start at $187 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Call 817-212-4280 or visit www.basshall.com.
The Broadway at the Bass 2017-18 season
- Something Rotten, Jan. 17-21, 2018
- Finding Neverland, March 20-25, 2018
- Waitress, June 19-24, 2018
- Love Never Dies, Aug. 7-12, 2018
- School of Rock, Aug. 28-Sept. 2, 2018
Specials/add-ons:
- Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold, Dec. 13-17 at McDavid Studio
- Chicago, Feb. 16-18, 2018, at Bass Hall
Comments