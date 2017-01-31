Unlikely friendship between famous violinist, Fort Worth luthier still harmonious

It is one of most unusual East-West friendships that anyone could image.
When Japanese-American fiddler player Shoji Tabuchi performs at the Arlington Music Hall on Feb. 11, he will be reunited with a good friend from Fort Worth.
“I haven’t seen Harry in quite a while. I am really looking forward to seeing him,” Tabuchi said.
Tabuchi is one of the most enduring stars in Branson, Mo., and he is referring to Harry Smith, a retired railroad man who also worked in the Fort Worth Stock Show’s horse department for more than 50 years.
But Smith is not a fellow musician or some doting fan. He knows Tabuchi because he is also a luthier, and he has long taken care of Tabuchi’s violins.
“He is meticulous. He does the math. You can trust his work. And he is a good friend,” said Tubuchi, 72, about Smith, who recently celebrated his 92nd birthday.
It is a professional and personal relationship that started over a spilled soft drink.
“It was around 1978 or 1979, and Shoji was playing at the Grapevine Opry. And, backstage, somebody knocked a Coke or something over onto his fiddle,” said Smith, a longtime fan of fiddle music who had only taken up playing and working on violins about three years before. “I told him that I could fix it, even though I had never worked on somebody else’s fiddle. He was the first customer I had on the outside. And his was one of the first violins I ever took the top off of.”
Smith was able to make the violin usable again, but the job was not perfect. When Tabuchi played it the first time, the stain Smith had put on the neck blacked the violinist’s hand.
But instead of putting an end to their relationship, that less-than-perfect first job bonded the men.
“He has taken care of my violins ever since. He is a great guy. I just like everything he does,” said Tabuchi, who has had his own theater in the country music entertainment hot spot of Branson for almost 30 years. “And every fiddler around here in Branson knows Harry also.”
Smith has amassed an impressive list of clients over the years, including the legendary Roy Clark and Kevin Moore of the Gaither Family Reunion. And his success in that realm is, surprisingly, attributable to a lack of musical talent.
“I was about to retire and I was looking for a hobby. I really liked country music fiddle playing, so I picked up a fiddle,” said Smith, a World War II Army veteran who saw horrific action in the Pacific, including two beach landings in the Philippines.
After months of practice and lessons, Smith’s teacher bluntly told him that he was never going to be a good fiddle player, and recommended that he pursue his talent for repairing and maintaining the instruments.
Smith followed the advice, although he was not a wood craftsman and did not have a workshop.
“I started with nothing. But I gradually acquired the tools and things that I needed to work on violins. I studied with another violin repairman, and I studied books. A lot of books,” said Smith.
Now, the violins he has cared for can be found from coast to coast. “I’ve got one in New York, and one in Alaska. And I don’t how many I’ve got in Branson.”
For Tabuchi, the performance in Arlington will provide him an opportunity to reunite with Smith and return to the scene of some of his early successes.
“I used to play on Johnnie High’s show and he became a good friend,” said Tabuchi, referring to the late star of a long-running country music revue at the Arlington Music Hall. “I miss Johnnie High very much.”
In Branson, Tabuchi is known for presenting a flashy and varied show that includes musical styles ranging from country to Asian music, in addition to dancers and other entertainers. But Tabuchi said he will make some changes for this Arlington show, which is part of his American Dream tour.
“I’ve always been told, if you come to Texas, you have to play the doggone fiddle,” he said. “So we will be playing a lot of Bob Wills. We will be doing about every kind of music. But I will definitely be doing a lot of Texas music.”
Tabuchi will also have his daughter, Christina, and about a dozen other performers supporting him.
But he had better be sure that no one spills a drink on his violin on this visit. Smith will not fix it if that happens.
“On Jan. 26, all outside works stops,” said Smith, alluding to his recent birthday. “I’ll work on my own stuff, but that will be it.”
Given his age, that is not surprising to hear. But, anyone who meets Smith might think he was in the prime of his career. His ear is still sharp enough to work with his violins, and he does not wear hearing aids. He moves like a man half his age. He can use a smartphone like a teenager (his ringtone is a train whistle). And those who are around him at the Stock Show, where he continues to show up on a daily basis, think he wears glasses just to make the others feel better.
“I’ve had some of the best times with fiddle players all over the country,” said Smith. “But what I enjoy most is getting [a violin] that is busted up and making it whole again. And then watching them playing it, and seeing how happy they are.”
Shoji Tabuchi
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday
- Arlington Music Hall
- 224. N. Center St.
- $20-$125
- 817-226-4400; www.arlingtonmusichall.net
