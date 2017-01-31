Actor hopes ‘Thurgood’ helps audiences learn about first black Supreme Court justice

As a kid in South Florida and then Dallas, Selmore Haines III didn’t know much about Thurgood Marshall, the lawyer and activist who would become the first black Supreme Court Justice in 1967. But he remembers his grandparents having great reverence for the man — as much as they revered going to the voting booth, something that wasn’t easy for African-Americans in the Jim Crow era.
“I can remember my grandmother preparing to vote, and how big of a deal it was,” Haines says. “She was laying out her clothes and gloves and purse, like it was a church day.”
The confirmation of Marshall to the Supreme Court would have been as special a day. After all, he had already cemented a legacy as director of the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund and as a lawyer who argued the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case to the Supreme Court in 1954.
I can remember my grandmother preparing to vote, and how big of a deal it was. She was laying out her clothes and gloves and purse, like it was a church day.
Selmore Haines III
Haines, 58, learned more about Marshall as he grew through adulthood, and even more as he has researched the man over the past six months, after he was cast in Jubilee Theatre’s regional premiere of George Stevens Jr.’s one-man play Thurgood. The production, directed by Harry Parker, runs through Feb. 26.
Haines says he hopes younger audiences will gain an appreciation for Marshall with this portrayal.
“There’s a generation, maybe two, who have no idea of who he was and what he stood for,” Haines says. “Most of this audience doesn’t have memory or knowledge, but they’re going to learn.”
Told through flashbacks
Thurgood premiered in 2006 in Connecticut, starring James Earl Jones, and then opened on Broadway in 2008 with Laurence Fishburne in the role. Both productions were directed by theater and opera director Leonard Foglia, who will make his Fort Worth Opera directing debut this spring with the mariachi opera Cruzar la Cara de la Luna (for which he also wrote the libretto and co-wrote lyrics).
In 2011, Fishburne starred in the HBO movie version of the play, written by Stevens, who has a prolific film and TV career and was founding director of the American Film Institute.
The play begins with Marshall (1908-1993) as an old man, flashing back to tell the story of his life as it coincides with the struggle for civil rights in the 20th century. He even goes back further, to his grandfather, a big game tracker in the Congo.
He talks in detail about his work with the NAACP, landmark cases such as Brown v. Board of Education, his Supreme Court confirmation, his time spent on that esteemed bench and his friendship with Lyndon B. Johnson.
The play gives us a complete picture of a long and full and laser-focused life.
Director Harry Parker
There’s also some of the “warts” of his story — he was a heavy smoker and drinker, for instance. He loved telling off-color jokes, which is one reason he and LBJ got along.
“The play gives us a complete picture of a long and full and laser-focused life,” says director Parker, who chairs the theater department at Texas Christian University. “He wondered if he would spend the rest of life humiliated by the color of his skin … how he had mentors who shaped his value system and how it played out.”
Parker calls Marshall a raconteur and an iconoclast. He had arguments with Martin Luther King Jr. His second wife was Asian-American (his first wife died) and he had mixed-race children. For that, he was derided not only by the white establishment, but also by the African-American community.
“He loved her and said he should marry her because he was for civil rights,” Parker says. “He said, ‘You have to have someone to stand up for people.’ ”
“A lawyer that is not a social engineer is a social parasite” was one of his famous quotes repeated in the show.
Drawing on life experience
Because there isn’t much live footage available of Marshall, aside from a few interviews that can now be seen on YouTube, most Americans don’t have an image of how he should sound, look or act. As opposed to, say, LBJ, whose portrayal by Bryan Cranston on Broadway and in the HBO movie of All the Way was closer to the actual man.
“Harry never directed me to imitate or emulate what I’ve seen on Thurgood,” Haines says.
In fact, Haines wasn’t even one of the original handful of men who auditioned for the part in summer 2016. Jubilee Artistic Director William (Bill) Earl Ray had selected a few local actors to audition, and one of those mentioned Haines to Parker. They called Haines in.
“What’s more important is relaying his message and not trying to imitate his mannerisms and speech patterns,” Haines says.
“I’m old enough to have been on the end of the civil rights movement as a child,” Haines says. “I don’t remember actually seeing ‘whites only’ and ‘colored only,’ but I have memories of being uncomfortable or being stared at and not always sure of what would happen when you went to certain places.”
Learning more about Marshall has given him even more appreciation for what his elders went through, he says. “It has and will be an experience that is life-changing for me.”
Thurgood
- Through Feb. 26
- Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., Fort Worth
- $25-$29
- 817-338-4411; www.jubileetheatre.org
Comments