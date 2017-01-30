Guest artist’s history with Motown greats adds heart to symphony pops concert

He displayed a talent that was easy to see.
Keyboardist and vocalist Ellis Hall was the guest artist for the Fort Worth Symphony’s “Ray Charles, Motown and Beyond” concert set, which had the first of its three performances Friday at Bass Hall.
Hall, who developed the concept of this tribute concert presented as part of the symphony’s pops series, formerly fronted the funk band Tower of Power and, as a studio musician, has worked with many of the greats in the fields of soul and jazz, including Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Earth, Wind & Fire. He also has a special affinity for the music of Ray Charles, because he worked with that legendary artist in the latter years of his life. And, like Charles, Hall lost his sight at a young age.
If that is a handicap, Hall made it clear it holds him back about as much as it did Charles. He even cracked jokes about his inability to see the audience that was enjoying his performance, recalling the blind man who wondered into a kitchen, picked up a cheese grater and angrily demanded, “Who wrote this?”
The first half of the concert was devoted to a wide range of soul, or “old school,” classics like Stevie Wonder’s My Cherie Amour and Marvin Gaye’s I Heard It Through the Grapevine. He even tossed in a verse of Prince’s Kiss as an unlisted addition to his set.
Hall impressed throughout with an exceptionally wide vocal range (he frequently soared into a falsetto voice in mid-lyric) and sharp playing on piano, guitar and an electronic Hammond keyboard that served organ duty. He was well supported by the orchestra, under the baton of frequent guest conductor Ron Spigelman, an outstanding trio of backup singers and a traditional band adding guitars and drums.
The second half was devoted to the music of Charles, enlarging hits that included Hit the Road Jack, Georgia on My Mind, I Can’t Stop Loving You and, for a closer, What’d I Say?
Hall was effective on all the numbers, but he seemed especially at home with the Charles tunes. The crowd responded effusively to his soulful take on You Don’t Know Me.
The only slight disappointment concerning Hall’s well-honed showcase was that it lacked that “wow” moment you always hope for at a concert. The orchestra was not as major a factor as it sometimes is in these pops shows, and a couple of originals by Hall had trouble standing up next to the familiar hits on the bill.
But the concert certainly delivered on its promise to bring some of the greatest music created in the 1960s and 1970s into the concert hall, where it could benefit from the heft of a symphony orchestra.
