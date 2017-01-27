Talented husband and wife keep Cliburn concert in the family

With a stretch of the imagination, it would be possible to find a historical connection to Thursday night’s program by baritone Nathan Gunn and his wife, pianist Julie Gunn.
Their Cliburn at the Kimbell program in the Piano Pavilion opened with a song cycle by composer Robert Schumann who, with his spouse, pianist Clara Schumann, formed another famous husband-and-wife team.
Imagination aside, this was an evening of great variety, stylistically done by both members of the team. Nathan Gunn has one of the most pleasant voices around, and Julie Gunn is clearly a pro, at ease as a partner in many musical styles.
Schumann’s Liederkreis (which means simply “song cycle” in English) could have been the beginning of any formal vocal recital. But when you add music by the British composer Roger Quilter and contemporary American composer Ben Moore, seasoned by the likes of Cole Porter (Don’t Fence Me In), Irving Berlin (They Say It’s Wonderful) and especially Jay Gorney (Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?), you’re moving way out of classical territory.
The inclusion of Gorney’s song may have been a sly reference to current political turmoil. The song, controversial in its time, was introduced in another time of turmoil, the Great Depression.
I found the songs of Quilter and Moore to be very appealing. They are tonal, melodically attractive, and effective in setting musical atmosphere. The same is true of Schumann’s Opus 39 song cycle, whose tone is generally melancholy (the poetry is by Joseph von Eichendorff).
Thursday’s printed program included the texts of both the original German and English translations. But the lights were turned down so low that the words were hard to make out.
As usual, the performances included some electronic intrusions. Not intrusive was Julie Gunn’s use of a digital score — a practice that seems to be spreading.
There were quite a number of empty seats Thursday night. But the program will be repeated Friday night, as part of the Cliburn’s new practice of having doubles at the Piano rather than singles in the larger and more expensive Bass Hall.
