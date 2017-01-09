In second post-strike concert, FWSO packs ‘Zelda’ fans into Bass Hall

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl Pause

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and jello

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City