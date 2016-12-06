Striking or not, FWSO musicians will keep holiday concert dates

Regardless of the result of Wednesday’s contract vote, the striking musicians of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra plan to keep two holiday concert dates on their schedule.
The musicians, who have been organizing and playing community concerts as the independent Symphony Musicians of Fort Worth while on strike, said they plan to perform “A Baroque Christmas” on Dec. 13 at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth and the “Baroque Holiday Concert” on Dec. 22 at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake.
“It is our plan for the concerts to go on as scheduled,” said Stewart Williams, president of the musicians’ union. “We will continue our commitment to the audience that we’ve developed.”
It is unclear whether the New Year’s Eve concert will come back if the musicians ratify the tentative agreement on Wednesday.
Saturday, the musicians and the Fort Worth Symphony Association reached a tentative agreement for a new contract. The musicians, who are represented by the American Federation of Musicians Local 72-147, are scheduled to vote on the agreement Wednesday.
Williams declined to comment on the details of the tentative agreement, as did Dan Sigale, violist and spokesman for the Symphony Musicians of Fort Worth. Symphony association President Amy Adkins also declined to comment.
FWSO management and musicians have been locked in contentious labor negotiations for more than 17 months. In September, the musicians rejected a contract proposal that increased healthcare premiums in addition to implementing a pay cut in the first year of the contract. The union asked management for pay raises, while symphony management said it cannot afford to increase musicians’ salaries as the organization has operated with annual deficits for several years.
After unsuccessful negotiation sessions in October, symphony management decided to cancel all of the orchestra’s concerts through Dec. 31, including its “New Year’s Eve: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald” concert at Bass Hall.
It is unclear whether the New Year’s Eve concert will come back if musicians ratify the tentative agreement Wednesday. Bass Hall, where the orchestra is a resident company, has nothing else on its schedule for Dec. 31.
For more information on the musicians’ holiday concerts, visit www.fwsomusicians.com.
Star-Telegram freelance writer Punch Shaw contributed to this article.
