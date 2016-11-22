It’s no ghost of Christmas present: This Scrooge really is a woman

1:31 Andrew Cashner excited to return to Texas Pause

1:53 TCU Coach Gary Patterson can't worry about Charlie Strong's coaching situation with both TCU and Texas vying for bowl eligibility

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

8:33 SAPD chief described ambushed officer's death as a “cold, calculated murder”

0:41 Cowboys CB Anthony Brown says he has no respect for Ravens WR Steve Smith

1:51 TCU Coach Gary Patterson on preparing for one of the best RBs in the country

3:23 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys win over the Ravens

9:50 Titletown, TX., episode 14: They Call Him Big Game James