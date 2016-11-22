It’s no ghost of Christmas present: This Scrooge really is a woman

As the folks at Dallas Theater Center prepped for rehearsals for its annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, director Steven Michael Walters approached young actress Gabrielle Reyes and told her she would play young Scrooge.
“Her eyes lit up and she got so excited,” Walters says, “because it was something not possible for her before.”
It’s possible now because the older version of Scrooge, for the first time, will be played by a woman: Sally Nystuen Vahle, a member of DTC’s Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, and a longtime local favorite actress.
“I’ve done many productions of A Christmas Carol, often playing [Scrooge’s former love] Belle and sometimes Mrs. Cratchit,” Vahle says. “I never thought, ‘One day if I play Scrooge, what would I do?’ I had never investigated it from that perspective.”
For Walters, who is making his directorial debut at DTC, there was no question whether Vahle could pull it off after seeing her in the title role of Medea at DTC in February 2015.
“I didn’t 100 percent know I would be directing A Christmas Carol in the future,” he says. “But I thought if I ever get a chance to do it, I’d want to do it with Sally as Scrooge.”
This kind of nontraditional casting is something that should not surprise Dallas Theater Center patrons of the current decade. Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty has made a push for colorblind and out-of-the-box casting choices.
I think it’s very bold for a theater to make these kinds of choices, because you never know how the audience will react.
Sally Nystuen Vahle
His first production to direct there was The Who’s Tommy in 2008, in which he cast African-American actor Cedric Neal in the title role, and would double down on that by casting Neal as Happy, one of Willy Loman’s two sons in an otherwise white family in Death of a Salesman in 2010. (Neal went on to a successful Broadway career and is currently starring as Berry Gordy in Motown the Musical in London’s West End.)
Although A Christmas Carol is set in Victorian London, DTC’s productions have long featured brown-skinned actors in roles traditionally played by Caucasians, including Bob or Mrs. Cratchit, any of their children, or Scrooge’s nephew Fred. In 2015, Hassan El-Amin became the first African-American actor to play Scrooge at DTC. That production, directed by Christie Vela, was one of DTC’s finest Carols to date.
For this Carol, having Scrooge played by a woman required a few tweaks to the current script, which was adapted by Moriarty. Scrooge’s doornail-dead business partner, Jacob Marley, will be played by Lydia Mackay (that role has been played by a woman here before: Liz Mikel). Scrooge’s former lover is Beau (Adam A. Anderson) rather than Belle, and his nephew Fred becomes niece Lucy (also played by Reyes). Scrooge’s first name is still Ebenezer, but several characters from the past call her “Ebby.”
“I think it’s very bold for a theater to make these kinds of choices, because you never know how the audience will react,” says Vahle, who is an associate professor of acting and voice at the University of North Texas. “Any time a choice is made with unexpected casting, it can be a different experience. Sometimes those kinds of choices work better in context from an experiential aspect, and they are necessary and worthwhile to push the envelope. [Audiences] will have to reconcile how they perceive it, and it leads to conversation.”
Bold casting choices
Gender-switching roles for the stage is nothing new. The world of opera is filled with pants roles (also called trouser roles) in which women play male roles because of the voice. In Shakespeare’s time, because women weren’t allowed on stage, boys and men played Juliet, Rosalind, Lady Macbeth and all the great women’s roles.
Since that time, England has been fond of casting women in traditionally male roles. In recent years, Fiona Shaw played Richard II, Kathryn Hunter was Richard III, and currently, the great Glenda Jackson is King Lear.
A few years ago in London and on Broadway, Mark Rylance led all-male productions of Twelfth Night and Richard III. This summer, New York’s Shakespeare in the Park had an all-female Taming of the Shrew. And the New York-based Judith Shakespeare Company has long been casting women in male roles (local actress Gail Cronauer has played Richard III for them).
The thing that was interesting for me with ‘A Macbeth’ was the challenge of playing the role as a man being a woman; I kept wanting to back off the power.
Sally Nystuen Vahle
In 2007 at Dallas Theater Center, Melissa Cooper, wife of then-Artistic Director Richard Hamburger, adapted Macbeth as A Macbeth, with an all-female cast and Vahle playing Macbeth and Cronauer as Macduff.
“The thing that was interesting for me with A Macbeth was the challenge of playing the role as a man being a woman; I kept wanting to back off the power,” Vahle says. “Melissa kept saying, ‘You’re trying to make him nicer than he is. … You don’t want to apologize for it, you just do it.’ ”
The dynamic of a woman as Scrooge has added some nuance to the story everyone knows so well, Walters says.
“In previous productions when Belle and Scrooge break up, there have been moments when I watched it and thought, ‘Scrooge, you really screwed that up,’ ” Walters says.
“When I watch Sally and see her younger self break up with Beau, in this weird way I’m on her side. I feel like [Beau is] the one that made the mistake, and I empathize with Scrooge. It makes it all the more powerful.”
A Christmas Carol
- Wednesday-Dec. 28
- Wyly Theatre, Dallas
- $20-$104
- 214-880-0202; www.dallastheatercenter.org
