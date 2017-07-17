Cowboys legend Tony Dorsett to host celebrity bowling event in Grapevine

Former Dallas Cowboy running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett was known for his prowess running with the football. Now he’s planning to pick up another ball, and some other former Pro Bowlers will join him as perhaps not-so-pro ... bowlers.
On Aug. 24, Dorsett will host the inaugural ALS Celebrity Bowling Classic at Main Event Entertainment in Grapevine. Many of the celebrities haven’t been announced yet, but Dorsett’s former fellow Cowboys stars Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Randy White, will join him, as will Carly Patterson, the gold-medal gymnast from the 2004 Olympics.
A couple of legit professional bowlers — Chris and Lynda Barnes — are scheduled to put on a trick-shot exhibition and, in the words of a press release, “ help the amateur participants pick up a strike or spare in return for additional donations to the charity.”
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as “Lou Gehrig’s disease” — is a rare group of neurological diseases that mainly involve the nerve cells (neurons) responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement, affecting everyday activities down to breathing and walking. It’s a progressive disease, and there is no known cure.
It picked up the “Lou Gehrig’s disease” nickname when the New York Yankees star was diagnosed with it in the 1930s, increasing the disorder’s visibility to the public. Other well-known people with the disease, according to the ALS Association, include physicist Stephen Hawking and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim “Catfish” Hunter.
Dorsett himself has a neurological disorder, CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalapathy. He has talked about it widely in the media since receiving the diagnosis in 2013.
“I'm fighting CTE,” Dorsett told the Star-Telegram in February during a celebration honoring the 25-year anniversary of the Cowboys’ 1992 Super Bowl title team. “I have good days and I have bad days. The unfortunate thing sometimes is I have more bad than good. It is what it is. I'm trying to maintain and handle it.”
Dorsett has acknowledged in the past that he suffers from short-term and long-term memory loss as well as bouts of anger due to CTE.
The bowling night will raise money for research for ALS — and won’t just include bowling. Laser tag, other games, food and drinks will be available. The event is being presented by Main Event along with the ALS Association Texas Chapter and the Bowling Proprietors Association of America.
Lane sponsorships and individual tickets for the event are now on sale at www.alsbowlingclassic.com. Options include:
--Lane Sponsorship ($1,000; for up to 6 bowlers) – includes three hours of bowling, unlimited laser tag and access to the ropes course, unlimited arcade games and billiards, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Also includes 12 alcoholic drink tickets, swag bags and sponsor signage on the lane.
-- Spectator ticket ($100) – includes unlimited laser tag and access to the ropes course, unlimited arcade games, food and non-alcoholic beverages.
-- Sponsor-A-Patient Attendee ($100) – sponsor an ALS patient to attend the event.
For Corporate Sponsorship opportunities, contact Katie at information@alsa-texas.org.
All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the ALS Association, the only national not-for-profit organization completely dedicated to fighting ALS.
The ALS Celebrity Bowling Classic will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Main Event, 407 W. State Hwy 114 in Grapevine.
For more event information, visit www.alsbowlingclassic.com .
