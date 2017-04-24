Topgolf Fort Worth: A first look inside and at the skyline views

The long awaited opening of Topgolf in downtown Fort Worth is only a few days away -- May 5th, to be exact -- and in anticipation of the big day, we were granted a “sneak peek” around the new establishment that will undoubtedly be one of the hottest spots in DFW for the foreseeable future.
For those who have been to a Topgolf, the winning formula is intact with three levels of hitting bays, multiple bar areas featuring an extensive food and drink menu and more than 200 flat screen TVs.
There are 34 climate-controlled hitting bays on each floor, for a total of 102, with each able to host up to six players at a time. Prices range from $20 to $40 for a one-hour rental. Memberships are also available.
You’ll enter the newest Topgolf on the second floor, which is home to the check-in area, the concierge desk and main bar. The bottom level features the Lower Lounge, with pool tables and garage-style doors that open to the hitting bays.
The thing about our Topgolf visit that really stood out was the Terrace Bar, located upstairs on the third floor. It is branded as the Audi Level. The Terrace patio area is complete with a fire pit and a plethora of tables and provides a panoramic view back at the downtown skyline in what is essentially the Fort Worth equivalent of the NYLO South Side’s Soda Bar, which looks at downtown Dallas.
The Terrace will be the spot for the the popular Topgolf Nights, which will feature live music on the weekends.
The 65,000-square-foot facility is located at 2201 E. Fourth Street near the southeast corner of Texas 121 and Interstate 35W.
For further information, visit topgolf.com/us/fortworth.
FOLLOW JAY BETSILL ON TWITTER @THEFAMOUSJAY
Comments