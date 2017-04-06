Ojos Locos leases space near Cowboys, Rangers stadiums in Arlington

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, the Latin-themed sports bar famous for its balones of beer and sultry waitresses, has leased space in the heart of Arlington’s growing sports district.
The sports bar will move into a former El Fenix at 1620 East Copeland Road, positioning it in the shadows of AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Park, where the Texas Rangers opened the 2017 season Monday.
The new location for Ojos Locos will also be close to Texas Live!, a $250 million entertainment and dining complex that is slated to debut in 2018, a couple of years before the new $1 billion Rangers stadium opens in 2020.
Ojos Locos opened its first sports bar in 2010 in Dallas, and has since added seven more locations, including one in downtown Fort Worth in 2011. That location has been the subject of closure or relocation rumors for some time now. In January, CVS pharmacy filed a permit to build in the Ojos Locos space at 515 Houston Street.
But Rich Hicks, CEO of the restaurant group that owns Ojos Locos, told the Star-Telegram then: “We have no plans to leave at this time. Our lease is effective through 2025. Until we hear from our landlord further, we will continue business as usual.”
Fossil Creek Land Partners, which owns the building, also owns the adjacent historic Sinclair Building and is converting the 16-story art deco office tower into a 165-room Autograph hotel. Most of the building’s street level tenants have moved out. Ojos Locos remains open, despite being obscured by scaffolding on the sidewalks.
A manager said Thursday the sports bar is open and has no immediate plans to close or move.
No word yet on when the Arlington Ojos Locos will open, but an application for a liquor license has been filed.
