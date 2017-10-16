Red River Showdown, Texas vs. Oklahoma at Cotton Bowl Stadium, October 14, 2017

Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com
Red River Showdown 2017 at the Texas State Fair.
Photos by Scott Fischer, Special to DFW.com