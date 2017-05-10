News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Customer Service
Customer Service
Newsletters
Press Pass
News
News
Arlington
Crime
Fort Worth
Local
Nation and World
Northeast Tarrant
Politics
Texas
Databases
Blogs & Columnists
Bud Kennedy
Sports
Sports
Cowboys
Colleges
Mavericks
Motorsports
Rangers
Stars
TCU
High School Sports
All Sports
Scores & Schedules
Football
Baseball
Softball
Volleyball
Boys Basketball
Girls Basketball
Blogs & Columns
Big Mac Blog
Cowboys Corner
Gil LeBreton
Mac Engel
Politics
Politics
Business
Business
Aviation
Baker Ahles & Kaskovich
Barnett Shale
SkyTalk
Technology
The Savvy Consumer
Living
Living
Arts
Family
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Indulge
The Keller Magazine
Anniversary announcements
Engagement announcements
Wedding announcements
Blogs & Columns
Dear Abby
Neil Sperry
Social Eyes
Entertainment
Entertainment
Restaurants
Events
Arts & Culture
Movies
TV
Music
Nightlife
Party Pics
Horoscopes
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Contests
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Submit a letter
Cheers and Jeers
Submit a Cheer or Jeer
Blogs & Columnists
Bud Kennedy
Cynthia M. Allen
Mike Norman
Other Voices
Richard Greene
Community News
Arlington Citizen-Journal
Keller Citizen
Star-Telegram Northeast
Mansfield News-Mirror
Weatherford Star-Telegram
Obituaries
Today's Obituaries
Obituaries in the News
Submit an Obituary
Weddings
Must Know
Hispanic Heritage
Cancer Awareness
Healthy Lifestyle
Dining, Entertaining
Breast Cancer Awareness
Think Green
Money Matters
All About Pets
Careers and Business
Health and Wellness
How To...
Women Today
Family and Parenting
Easy Living Tips
Lawn and Garden
Giving Back
Men Today
On the Road 1
On the Road 2
Public Notices
Local Deals
Shopping
Grocery Coupons
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Classifieds
La Estrella
Digital Replica Edition
Party Pics
May 10, 2017 1:08 PM
Kentucky Derby Day at Lone Star Park, May 6, 2017
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Photos by Velton Hayworth, Special to DFW.com
1
of 151
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Fortress Festival in the Cultural District, Day 2 (April 30, 2017)
Fortress Festival in the Cultural District, Day 1 (April 29, 2017)
Pixies at Bomb Factory, April 29, 2017
Scarborough Renaissance Festival 2017
Deep Ellum Arts Festival 2017
Mud run in Lancaster 2017
Big Texas Beer Fest 2017 in Dallas
Dallas Fan Expo 2017 (Day 1)
Trending Stories
Some spooky things are happening at serial killer Ted Bundy’s childhood home
Cockfighting raid ends with 3 arrests, 141 birds seized
ACLU warns travelers about visiting Texas
Southwest to hire 500 ramp workers
Want to work at Lockheed? Center offers training to prepare workers
Edgefest 2017 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco
Foam Glow Run at Texas Motor Speedway
Martin House Brewing 4th birthday party
Deep Ellum club hop
St. Patrick’s Day 2017 in Fort Worth
Rahr Mardi Gras party: Feb. 25, 2017
St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 11, 2017 (Part 2)
St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 11, 2017 (Part 1)