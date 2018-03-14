Stormy Daniels to make Fort Worth appearance — at an adult nightclub

This just in from Facebook: Stormy Daniels is going to make an appearance 7 p.m.-2 a.m. April 27 at Bucks Wild, a gentlemen's club in north Fort Worth.
Yes, that Stormy Daniels, the adult-film actress who says she had sex with President Trump and is offering to return the $130,000 she was paid for agreeing not to discuss the alleged relationship.
Seriously, Daniels' event just showed up in our Facebook timeline. It's not like we follow the Bucks Wild Facebook page or anything. She will appear as part of her "Make America Horny Again" tour. We did not make that up.
There is not a lot of info otherwise. Bucks Wild is at 5316 Superior Parkway in north Fort Worth.
Comments