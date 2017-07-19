Stay forever young at Hooky Bar’s Second Chance Prom

Since opening last November, Hooky Bar has become one of the more popular spots for the West Seventh-area crowd, with its unique country-style atmosphere and intimate setup with multiple bars, bottle service and a dance floor in the center of the room.
From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday into Saturday, that dance floor should be put to good use, as the bar throws a Second Chance Prom.
“I recently attended my 10-year high school reunion and there were a lot of us that talked about how much fun our prom was,” said Hooky managing partner Brian Torres. “And then I’ve also talked to people who didn’t get to go to their own prom, so we thought it would be a popular idea. The prom theme goes with the fun vibe and dancing that occurs on a nightly basis at Hooky.”
The suggested dress is formal attire, but it doesn’t have to be too formal: “similar to what you would wear to a prom, but does not have to be a tuxedo, a coat and tie will be fine” according to Torres.
The first 50 people to arrive will receive door prizes and party favors including gift bags. One lucky winner will receive a free Hooky bottle service package.
There will be a ballot box at the bar where everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to vote for the Second Chance Prom king and queen. The voting will cut off at 12:30 a.m. with the winners announced at 1 a.m. and given the floor to lead the dance just like the high school prom back in the glory days.
"Hooky bottle service gift certificates will be awarded to the king and queen and can be used at any time,” Torres says.
Unlike with your high school’s prom, there is no cover charge or ticket to pre-purchase.
For further information, visit Hooky Bar’s Facebook page.
