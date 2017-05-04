‘Stay Proud Be Loud’ comes to Dallas to urge reporting of hate crimes

Since September 2015, more than a dozen gay men have reported being attacked in or near Dallas’ Oak Lawn district. In May 2016, when 17 attacks had been reported, the New Civil Rights Movement website put the total at nearly 30, citing LGBT advocates who said that at least a dozen more similar attacks had gone unreported.
It’s the unreported attacks — in Dallas and elsewhere — that are the subject of “Stay Proud Be Loud: Hate Crimes Awareness,” a program scheduled to take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Dallas’ Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs in the Oak Lawn area.
According to Stay Proud Be Loud’s poster, 266 hate crimes — or bias crimes, as they’re known in Texas — have been reported in Dallas during the past five years. The poster doesn’t specify any group as the target of the crimes, but says that 61 percent go unreported — a potential additional 400-plus attacks.
“There’s a myriad of reasons why [attacks] go unreported,” Judy Shepard, one of the speakers at the event, said during a brief phone interview. “One of them being that you can still be fired in Texas, I think, for being gay. We worry about the empathy of the police department — Are they going to take you seriously? Are they going to victimize you? ... Also, it takes a long time for it to actually be proven that it was a hate crime, but a simple assault, at least, should be reported.”
If Shepard’s name is familiar, it’s because her son, Matthew Shepard, was attacked on Oct. 7, 1998, and tied to a fence post outside of Laramie, Wyoming, and left to die. Matt Shepard, 21, died from his injuries five days later.
Judy Shepard and her husband, Dennis, later started the Matthew Shepard Foundation to honor their son, to educate parents and to highlight the importance of standing up for the LGBT community, according to the foundation’s website.
The panel at the Round Up will also include Jason Marsden, executive director of the Matthew Shepard Foundation; Rafael McDonnell, communications and advocacy manager at Resource Center; Michael Doughman, executive director of the Dallas Tavern Guild; and “subject matter experts,” including representatives of the Dallas police and/or sheriff’s departments, as well as Halley Ivey of the FBI; and Nicole Dana, assistant U.S. attorney.
“We’re hoping this conference encourages folks to stick together,” Shepard says. “We’re not just trying to prevent attacks, but we want to work together, if a crime occurs, to come to a solution.”
According to PolitiFact, Texas state law makes it illegal for employers to discriminate against employees or applicants because of “race, color, disability, religion, sex, national origin, or age.” The law does not mention sexual orientation, PolitiFact says, but adds that this doesn’t necessarily mean that you can get fired for being gay, and that cities such as Fort Worth and Dallas have anti-discrimination policies.
But still, victims of attacks may be reluctant to report them because of family issues or because they are not out at work, Shepard says.
Shepard has been doing advocacy events for years, but this will be the first “Stay Proud Be Loud” event, so she can’t really say anything about turnout. Other events are planned in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Miami and Denver. The Matthew Shepard Foundation has been doing the events in conjunction with MillerCoors, which is one of the foundation’s corporate sponsors.
“We’re going to try to figure out how to do this in other cities,” Shepard says, “because really the problems are similar no matter where you are, so we’re looking forward to this opportunity.”
After the Round Up panel, Shepard is scheduled to appear at Cedar Springs Tap House, 4123 Cedar Springs Road No. 100, where bar-goers will have the opportunity to talk with her one-on-one. Wayne Smith, a Cher impersonator, will perform; doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The subject has come close to home for both the Round Up and for Cedar Springs Tap House, described as a gay-friendly sports bar: According to Towleroad and other websites, at least one of the attacks took place in the Round Up parking lot, and Daniel Luhmann, a bartender, was atttacked while walking home from the Tap Room in December 2015.
There was even a Matthew Shepard link to one incident, although there was no apparent linked physical attack: In November 2016, the Dallas Voice reported that a flyer allegedly left on the windshield of a car outside BJ’s NXS! gay nightclub on Fitzhugh Avenue included a photo of the fence where Shepard was tied and left to die. Boxed words printed next to that photo say, “ ‘Where you belong !!!! with an arrow pointing to the photo,” the Voice reported. The flyer also included anti-gay, anti-black and anti-Latino slurs, as well as another photo referring to the June 12, 2016, massacre at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, with another box saying, in part, “you are the next Pulse!”
“We need to know that these are happening so that we can take steps to prevent them,” Shepard says. “We need to know where they’re happening, why they’re happening and who they’re happening to. And not just in the gay community, but in the African-American community, Muslim community, immigrant community. All these [attacks] need to be reported, because if you don’t know about them, no problem, right? So it’s critical that people go forward.”
