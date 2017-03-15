St. Paddy’s Day 2017: Best places to raise a glass of green beer in DFW

St. Patrick’s Day is nearly upon us, and with the big day falling on a Friday this year, there is a plethora of parties to choose from all weekend.
Add a splash of March Madness to the mix — the annual NCAA basketball tournament begins Thursday — and you’ll need a bracket just to keep track of all of your entertainment options in DFW.
So, whether you’re Irish, a basketball junkie or just in it for the green beer, the time has come to raise a glass to one of the bigger party weekends of the year. Here is a sampling of hot spots to hit for St. Patrick’s Day in DFW.
Fort Worth
The St. Paddy’s 7th Street Dodge Ball Championship is Saturday and Sunday in Fort Worth and is put on by neighboring spots Trophy Ranch, The Whiskey Garden, The Local, High Tide and Hooky. It will be double elimination, six-man teams with $500 cash going to the first-place team, $300 to second place. Team signup is free.
The Whiskey Garden is having events Friday through Sunday. Friday night’s party will feature entertainment by DJ Mark McEuen. Saturday includes entertainment by DJ Ryan Kelley, DJ Traxx and DJ Billy the Kid. Sunday it’s DJ D-Roz’s turn. 2800 Bledsoe St.
Trophy Ranch Bar & Kitchen will offer green beer specials and Irish whiskey shot specials, in addition to the dodgeball tournament. 2800 Bledsoe St.
Reservoir Bar, Patio & Kitchen is hosting its fourth annual St. Paddy’s Day Block Party with $3 green beer, $4 Shiner and Shiner Light Blonde, and $5 Jameson. Friday night will feature entertainment by DJ Traxx from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday’s party will feature a parking-lot crawfish and shrimp boil from 6:30 p.m. until they run out. Sunday, a Hangover Brunch with $10 bottomless mimosas will be offered from noon until 3 p.m. and DJ Traxx will provide entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. 1001 Foch St.
Hooky is getting things underway Thursday night with lady’s night specials, including $1 Miller and Coors Light bottles, $3 wells, and $6 Baby Stout shots. For Friday, St. Patrick’s Day drink specials include the Irish Rita with Patron Silver, the Texas Shamrock, Baby Stouts and the Leprechaun Mule made with Patron. 2800 Bledsoe St.
Coyote Ugly Saloon, one of the newest additions to Fort Worth’s West 7th district, is hosting its “Do St. Paddy’s Right” party Friday with free door prizes for everyone with green hair and prizes throughout the night for best costumes. There will also be a buffet. 3005 Bledsoe St.
BAR 2909 is hosting its bash Friday. It opens at 1 p.m. (two hours early) and will feature Shannon Brewing’s Irish Red and Jameson Irish Whiskey. Specialty shots will be the Shady Lady and the Leprechaun. Specials run until close or sellout. 2909 Morton St.
Malone’s Pub will have $4 Jameson all night for its St. Patrick’s Day festivities. 1303 Calhoun St.
Landmark Bar & Kitchen is having a party Friday with drink specials including $2 Jell-O shots, $3 green beer, $4 Jameson, and $5 bangers and mash. There will be live music from the Joey Green Band beginning at 7 p.m. Live DJ begins at 10 p.m. There will also be a $500 “Pot of Gold” raffle. 3008 Bledsoe St.
T&P Tavern throws a St. Paddy’s celebration beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday and featuring Rahr Blonde. There will also be Guinness on tap and Irish whiskey all day. Try authentic Irish food until 11 p.m., and listen to music by Brad Thompson.
Varsity Tavern hosts a St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration with specials on green beer, Irish car bombs and more. 1005 Norwood St.
Poag Mahone’s Irish Pub hosts its ninth annual St. Patrick’s Day Madness event. The bar opens at noon and the back yard kicks off about 3 p.m. Live music from Poo Live Crew and the Dick Beldings starts at 5 p.m.; Taco Heads and Gepetto’s Pizza will sell food. The free event benefits the local chapter of BrothersKeepers. 700 Carroll St.
Baker St. Pub & Grill in west Fort Worth is hosting its St. Patrick’s Day party Friday with green beer, bagpipers and live music by Zach Edwards at 4 p.m. and the Space Rockers at 9 p.m. 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Arlington/Mid-Cities
J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill will host its 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Friday featuring green beer and its “World Famous Irish Nachos.” Doors open at 11 a.m. with a $6 cover after 6 p.m. Live music by Deryl Dodd, Public Road, National Secrets and more. 400 E. Abram St., Arlington.
Sherlock’s in Lincoln Square is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party Friday with green beer and live remote by 100.3 FM’s JT. Live music starts at 4 p.m. with Treble Hook and continues at 9 p.m. with Vegas Stars. 254 Lincoln Square, Arlington.
Neighbors Bedford Ice House and BoomerJack’s Grill and Bar are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day bash. There will be a crawfish broil, fish and chips, and green beer and Jameson drink specials. Live music comes from DJ Ryan Kelley, the Jam Wows, Ashmore and Incognito Fan. $5 cover. 2250 Airport Freeway, Bedford.
Dallas
Happiest Hour will have its patio bar and lounge serving food and drink specials Friday and Saturday. Drink specials include $4 green beer, $6 Guinness drafts, $7 Baby Guinness shots and $6 Jameson whiskey. 2616 Olive St.
High Fives is partying Friday with Jameson, Guinness, Irish tots and green beer specials. Entertainment is by DJ Ricky Smart. 1804 McMillan Ave.
The Idle Rich Pub in Uptown is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day party featuring live music from With or Without U2, a U2 tribute band, at 6 p.m. There will also be Irish dancers and bagpipers.2614 McKinney Ave.
Comments