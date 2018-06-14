Post Malone will come home — again — for 'Posty Fest' in October

Post Malone, aka former Grapevine resident Austin Post, aka guy who's been breaking records on the Billboard charts, will perform Thursday night at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. But it's the announcement that he made during the day Thursday that is creating some buzz.
According to a release, the rapper will headline something called "Posty Fest," an "all-day music extravaganza," scheduled for Oct. 28 at Dos Equis Pavilion (the former Starplex, aka what you probably still call it) in Dallas.
No details about who else is going to be part of the fest yet. "For now, expect the ultimate Post show in his hometown just days before Halloween," the release says.
Post Malone got a little more detailed with Billboard, which put it this way: "In a statement to Billboard, Malone succinctly expressed his excitement for his all-day shindig by saying: 'We gonna get so f-----' weird.' "
Billboard also notes that currently, Malone occupies the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Psycho" featuring Ty Dolla $ign. But he has seven singles on the Hot 100 right now, and that isn't even the most he's had at one time.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CDT Friday. Want some? Start here.
And in case you missed it: Post Malone dropped by the Dallas Cowboys minicamp Wednesday to visit quarterback Dak Prescott. Dude likes to stay busy.
