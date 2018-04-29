Fortress Fest Day 2 live blog: Basking in the sun and in Lee Fields' soulman wardrobe

We're baaaaaaaaaaaack. Live from Will Rogers' side yard, with live updates from Day 2 of Fortress Festival.
We'll shoot you updates throughout the day of performances, including from Sunday headliner Father John Misty, as well as The Texas Gentlemen and Aussie rocker Courtney Barnett.
It might not be as rowdy as Saturday's lineup, but hey, it's Sunday. The day for picking a spot on the lawn here in the Cultural District, laying down a blanket, and straight chillin'. We'll select the choicest musical nuggets from the day's slate and pass them to you, fair reader.
UPDATE 4:15 p.m.
The man. The myth. The Fortress Fest Millenial audience's musical grand-daddy.
Lee Fields, the 67-year-old American hero, and his Expressions. And his stunning uber-paisley suit. Overheard in the media tent: "No one is doing soul this way anymore."
He's just a guy who believes, as one of his songs goes, that "we can make the world better."
Earlier Updates
First, we were treated to a very funky Psychedelic Sunday from two of the coolest local acts going.
Denton-based Pearl Earl draws you in. They're just so fun. Take a listen.
They have something seriously good going here. Could end up being big, IMHO.
Then we had the coolest cat on a warm afternoon, Fort Worth's own Ronnie Heart (Fairmount, to be exact). He never asked to be compared too Prince, but check his style and sound and tell me if I'm wrong.
Super synth-funk SWAG with a side of jazz flute from Juan Ospina, for the beautiful people.
And for good measure, check the video wrap on Day 1 action below.
