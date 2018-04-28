Fortress Fest live blog: Breaking News — Texas is Waxahatchee's favorite state

Here we go, everyone.
Fortress Fest is back for Year 2 in the Cultural District. Check back right here for continuous updates through Saturday's Day 1 action.
As the day progresses we'll post (nearly) live updates from headliners Chromeo, as well as De La Soul RZA and as many other acts as we can catch.
Got a little bit of #BREAKING Fortress Fest #NEWS. Waxahatchee just proved me right about giving Fort Worth fans the best set of the festival. Absolutely amazing, throwback-style indie rock. You should have been there.
Before ripping into the below track at the Wildcatter stage, lead singer Katie Crutchfield proclaimed Texas to be the band's favorite state in the contiguous 48. Because of course it is.
Remember last year when the weather was less than festival optimal? Definitely not the case today. If you've got tickets and you're not here, you're doing it wrong.
Rapsody is one of the most talented emcees in the land today.If you're don't know, now you know.
Are you VIP? You should be, based on the bathrooms alone.
Dallas' Cure for Paranoia wondered aloud before tearing this track, "y'all hear about all that stuff with Kanye?"
Topical swag.
Stay tuned for updates from the Wu-Tang Clan founding member RZA, then De La Soul and Chromeo to end the evening.
