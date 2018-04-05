Cliburn's 2018-19 concert series, festival bring back a lot of favorites

Sixty years ago, Van Cliburn made news around the world when he won the historic International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow in the midst of the Cold War, and his legacy remains strong in Fort Worth.
The late pianist's namesake nonprofit has announced its 42nd annual recital series, and naturally it includes medalists and competitors from past Cliburn competitions, including Fei-Fei Dong, Yeol Eum Son and Haochen Zhang together in an all-Rachmaninoff concert.
Pianists Adam Golka and Kenny Broberg will be making their Cliburn Concerts review, and soproano and local favorite Ava Pine will return to the stage, along with baritone Jonathan Beyer, for "A Night of Cabaret" — a Cliburn Sessions performance.
The 2019 Cliburn Festival will capture the Golden Age of the Paris, when artists flourished and the "City of Light" became a beacon for politics, innovation and intellectual pursuits.
Here's the complete lineup:
2018–2019 CLIBURN CONCERTS SCHEDULE
LAWRENCE BROWNLEE, tenor + ERIC OWENS, baritone
7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 & 21, p.m. at the Kimbell Art Museum (Masters)
CLIBURN LAUREATES + RACHMANINOV
featuring Fei-Fei Dong, Yeol Eum Son, and Haochen Zhang, piano; with the Fort Worth Symphony and Eugene Tzigane, conductor
7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Bass Hall
7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Kimbell Art Museum (Virtuosos)
8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Scat Jazz Lounge (Sessions)
2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth of Fort Worth
7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Kimbell Art Museum (Virtuosos)
Time TBA, Dec. 6-11 at various venues (Community)
"A NIGHT OF CABARET" WITH AVA PINE, soprano and JONATHAN BEYER, baritone
8 p.m. Jan. 24, 2019, at Scat Jazz Lounge (Sessions)
LEONIDAS KAVAKOS, violin + ENRICO PACE, piano
7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Kimbell Art Museum (Masters)
2019 CLIBURN FESTIVAL: ICONIC PARIS
featuring Dasol Kim, Louis Schwizgebel, and Joyce Yang, piano; and the Rolston String Quartet
7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 15, 16; 2 p.m. Feb. 16, 17 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
CHRISTINA AND MICHELLE NAUGHTON, duo piano
7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Kimbell Art Museum (Virtuosos)
“MY FAVORITE THINGS” – AN ALL-PIANO LOVEFEST OF BELOVED BROADWAY SONGS
2 p.m. March 23 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
7:30 p.m. April 4 and 5 at the Kimbell Art Museum (Masters)
8 p.m. April 18 at Scat Jazz Lounge (Sessions)
Times TBA, April 29-May 3 at various venues (Community)
Cliburn Concerts will again offer a choose-your-own subscription, where patrons may select four to seven of the performances at Bass Hall or the Kimbell to create their own season. Prices ranges from $95–$350 for four concerts; $115–$400 for five concerts; $130–$450 for six concerts; and $145–$500 for seven concerts.
Cliburn at the Modern subscriptions are available separately and are $40 for the two-concert series. Cliburn Sessions subscriptions are available for $40 for the three-concert series. And complete Cliburn Festival subscriptions are available for the five-concert weekend, ranging from $80–$315. Subscriptions go on sale 10 a.m. April 5.
Tickets can be purchased online at Cliburn.org, by calling 817-212-4240, or in person at the Bass Hall Box Office (525 Commerce St., Fort Worth). Single tickets to all concerts will go on sale May 17.
