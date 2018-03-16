Q-Tip and Demi Lovato channel Elton John and Kiki Dee

Back in 1976, Elton John and protege Kiki Dee had a big hit with the duet "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," which despite its somewhat guarded title is a pretty ebullient soft-rock classic.
As part of the upcoming "Revamp" and "Restoration," two Elton John-Bernie Taupin tribute albums, Colleyville-bred Demi Lovato has teamed up with A Tribe Called Quest rapper Q-Tip for a very cool, smooth-groove cover of the Elton/Kiki hit.
Their version is on "Revamp," which features pop and rock acts reinterpreting Elton-Bernie classics. Some appear to be kind of what you'd expect: soulful crooner Sam Smith covering the ballad "Daniel," for instance. But then there's the Killers covering "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters," a cut from "Honky Chateau" that is beloved my many longtime Elton fans, and Queens of the Stone Age tackling (and maybe tearing down?) "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."
Before we get to "Restoration," which features country acts (including another North Texan), here's the video for "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" -- which is more vogue-y than you might expect, and was inspired by the documentary "Paris is Burning." Hector Dockrill directed.
" 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' is such a classic, it's just always been around me," Lovato says in a release (the song is billed as Q-Tip featuring Demi Lovato)." I couldn't pass up the opportunity to work on this. Elton's such an icon, a legend, I'm honored to be a part of Revamp. He's a trail blazer and he's authentic and true to himself. This version of the song has a more soulful edge, Q-Tip did a great job."
As for that other North Texan, "Restoration" also features a cover of "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters," by Arlington's Maren Morris.
Texas singers are well-represented on the country disc: Don Henley (with Vince Gill) covers the 1989 hit "Sacrifice"; Miranda Lambert does "My Father's Gun," a cut from 1971's "Tumblewed Connection"; Kacey Musgraves takes on "Roy Rogers," an already country-ish track from 1973's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"; and maybe best of all, Willie Nelson sings "Border Song," one of Elton's earliest hits, off of 1970's "Elton John."
Both albums are due out April 6. Here are Q-Tip, Lovato and John talking about 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
