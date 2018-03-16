In a file photo, Leon Bridges accepts the 2017 FWCVB Hospitality Award. The Fort Worth singer announced a May 4 release date for his second album, "Good Thing," a follow-up to 2015's "Coming Home."
Music

Leon Bridges has something 'Good' coming in May

By Robert Philpot

rphilpot@star-telegram.com

March 16, 2018 10:08 AM

It's closing in on three years since Fort Worth's Leon Bridges released "Coming Home," a commercial and critical hit that landed him appearances on such shows as "Saturday Night Live" and a couple of Grammy nominations as well as a performance for President Obama in 2016. (He also did some shows in his hometown, where he has occasionally been sighted since he became a success.)

A couple of weeks ago, Bridges began teasing new material on social media, including this cool neon-style drawing of the singer.

This week, Bridges leaked a couple of new songs, "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" and "Bad Bad News," saying on Facebook, "Was too excited about the new songs to share just one."

Bad News'

On Friday morning, Bridges announced an official release date for his new album, "Good Thing." The album is coming out May 4, and is available for pre-order (click the "Good Thing" link in the previous sentence for several shortcuts).

We haven't seen a track listing for the other songs on the album, so stay tuned. Both new singles have the kind of groove Bridges is known for. More music is bound to be, well, a good thing.

Lisa Sawyer and Wallace Bridges describe their son Leon's early years growing up in Fort Worth, TX.

